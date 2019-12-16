FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr filed his papers with the Secretary of State’s office on Monday, to seek a fifth term in office.
It was a return home for the Lexington Republican, who served in the administration of former Governor Ernie Fletcher.
In 2010, Barr ran against incumbent Democrat Ben Chandler and lost by less than 800 votes out of 240,000 cast. In a 2012 rematch, Barr defeated Chandler by around 12,000 votes.
After filing his papers, Barr told reporters that in 2019, which was his first year of being in the minority, he was able to get three pieces of legislation passed by working in a bipartisan manner. “The only way I was able to et that done, was to earn Democratic confidence in those pieces of legislation.”
One involved Stem scholarships for veterans, as well as two sanctions bills, one against North Korea and one against Russia.
Barr acknowledged there is a lack of civility in Washington, but that doesn’t stop him from reaching out to members on the othe4r side of the aisle. “I’m a member of a weekly bipartisan working group, and we don’t give up, just because of impeachment or some of the politics in Washington. We will continue to strive for bipartisan solutions, even in this environment.”
Veterans suicide is another issue Barr says he’s concentrating on. “20 veterans a day are committing suicide,” he said, “We are marrying our appreciation and respect for veterans with our love for horses. We passed amendments to legislation to provide more resources for equine-assisted therapy for veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress.”
Much of the time in the House has been taken up lately with the impeachment investigation against President Donald J. Trump. Barr admits it’s probably a foregone conclusion that the two articles of impeachment will pass the House.
“Sure looks like it, but the question is, how many defections will there be from the Democrats,” he said. “Who among the 31 Democrats who represent Trump districts are going to join two Democrats,” who have already come out against impeachment, including oe who recently announced he is switching parties.
“The only thing bipartisan about the impeachment,” Barr continued, “is the bipartisan opposition to it.”
He also noted that there is a big difference in the Trump impeachment process, compared to the previous ones, involving Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
“In all three of those cases, there was actually a direct statute that was alleged to have been violated,” Barr stated. “In the two articles that were passed by the House Judiciary Committee last week, not a single statutory violation was even alleged. This vague abuse of power and obstruction of Congress were the two articles.”
Thus far, Barr faces Republican opposition from Chuck Eddy and Geoffrey Young, as well as Democrat Josh Hicks.
