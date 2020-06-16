Carol Barr

Kentucky 6th-district Congressman Andy Barr's wife Carol passed away suddenly on Tuesday at the family home in Lexington.

“During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven," Barr's Chief of Staff Mary Rosado said Tuesday night. 

According to Rosado, Barr "may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement upon hearing of Carol's death on Tuesday night. 

"Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol," he said via twitter. "We are praying for the Barr family."

Carol leaves behind daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay Barr. Andy Barr is running for re-election in Tuesday's primary.

