Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr denounced supporters of President Donald Trump after they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
“Today’s events at the U.S. Capitol are tragic, outrageous and devastating. They are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental values of our constitutional Republic. The United States is an exceptional nation because we resolve our differences peacefully — through the ballot box, the courts and our democratic institutions — not through violence.
"What is happening at the Capitol is NOT who we are as a nation, it needs to stop NOW. I pray for peace, unity and the brave men and women of the Capitol Hill Police, the Washington DC Police and peaceful protesters in harms way. May God bless our country.”
