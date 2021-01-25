U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06) has been selected by the Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The selection is expected to be ratified at the next Republican Conference meeting.
A senior Member of the House the Financial Services Committee, Congressman Barr helped lead the U.S. House of Representatives China Task Force last year. Congressman Barr served as Co-Chair of the CTF Subgroup on Competitiveness and the Subgroup on Economics and Energy. CTF examined the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and combatting the growing technological, economic and military threat of the Chinese Communist Party.
“I look forward to serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Congressman Barr. “Our nation faces a Cold War like threat from the Chinese Communist Party. “Serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee allows me to build on the work I started on the House China Task Force to better position the United States against the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party.”
“I am pleased to welcome Congressman Barr to the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” stated House Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul. “Congressman Barr was a key Member on the House China Task Force and will bring his years of experience from the House Financial Services Committee to strengthen the Foreign Affairs Committee. I look forward to working closely with him to advance U.S. interests around the world.”
