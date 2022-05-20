Madison County announced Friday its entering the next phase of the countywide broadband expansion project with a broadband validation survey for unserved residents.
In March, the County developed a partnership with All Points Broadband (APB) to assist in identifying each address in Madison County who is currently unserved with high speed internet.
A field survey was the first phase of the countywide broadband expansion to bring high quality and affordable broadband to every citizen in the county. APB has completed their field survey and is now validating the address data through a Madison Connect Lookup Tool at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.
APB was selected by Madison County to determine the specific number and list of addresses in the county that need to be served; develop a comprehensive deployment strategy and apply for state and federal grant funding.
Madison County and APB will focus on areas where residents must use satellite, DSL, cell phones or mobile hot spots, which do not provide adequate speed and data for today’s technology. The relationship with APB is a great compliment to supporting existing Internet providers in AT&T, Spectrum and Windstream who all continue to expand their fiber networks and already serve many parts of Madison County.
In order to ensure all areas of Madison County have broadband availability, the expansion will require state and federal financial support and a multi-year construction timeframe.
“Broadband is a topic we hear about from our citizens on a daily basis,” Reagan Taylor, Madison County Judge/Executive said. “We have to get this right and use our dollars wisely. We don’t want anyone left out. That’s why we are being so diligent and using data to make these decisions. It doesn’t work if we invest in this expansion and there are still areas of the county unserved. Our goal is access with fiber network for every citizen regardless of how rural you may be.”
By the end of Aug. 2022, All Points Broadband will have completed a high-level network design to determine the final cost of the expansion to those currently unserved. The county will apply for grants through the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund (KBDF), Federal Infrastructure Act and other broadband funding sources to fund the expansion. In addition, Fiscal Court will consider the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to jumpstart the construction phase and expedite the broadband expansion.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Madison County and residents who have been impacted by the lack of access to broadband that many in our cities currently have,” said Taylor. “We need your help in making sure we account for every location before we take the proposal to Fiscal Court and seek funding for the broadband expansion project."
Residents or businesses who want broadband but do not have it, are asked to complete a broadband availability survey using the Madison Connect Lookup Tool at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com and to determine whether your location has been identified as unserved. This will validate the field survey and ensure that no location is left out of the proposal.
