Connie Sue Hale York, 79, of Florence, formerly of Rockcastle County died at her residence Thursday, September 16, 2021 following an illness.
In accordance with Connies wishes, she was cremated and a Memorial Service was held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Scaffold Cane Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Hardin officiating.
Reppert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
