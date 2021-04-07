Connie Sue Mills, of Berea, departed this life on March 29, 2021, at the age of 76. Connie was born in Barbourville on November 20, 1944 to Elmer and Georgia Hicks.
Connie was, before all else, a caregiver. She cared for and helped to raise her younger brothers and sisters as a young girl, her two sons as a young woman, and her grandchildren later in life. And all the while cared especially for her devoted husband of 56 years, Harry.
She put others before herself, always, but when she had time of her own she enjoyed gardening and canning, camping, antiquing, mushroom hunting, drinking more coffee in a day than anyone you’ve ever heard of and beating everyone at all manner of card games, video games, bowling, and anything else she set out to win.
Miss Connie has been called daughter, sister, wife, mom, mamaw and grand-mamaw, but she could never be called boring. She was loved and revered by everyone who had the good luck to know her.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles Hicks, sister Edna Vitale, and her son, Anthony Mills.
In addition to husband Harry, she is survived by her son Wess (and wife Merry) of Brodhead, brothers Ronald Hicks of Barbourville and Jim Hicks of Florence, sisters Vivian Smith of Hamilton, Ohio, Kathie Hicks of Eugene, Oregon, and Diane Cain of Berea; grandchildren Cheyenne Griffith (and husband Zach) of Lexington, Jessi Jones (and husband Shane) of Berea, Ashley Mills of Richmond, Cody Mills of Berea, Austin Mills of Berea, Matthew Carroll of Chipley, Florida and Hayven Mills of Crab Orchard and her first great-grandchild Liam Jones, of Berea.
Visitation was held on Friday April 2 at Lakes Funeral Home. Funeral services were at 1 p.m., with Wayne Combs officiating. Pallbearers were Shane Jones, Cody Mills, Austin Mills, Bart Cain, Shelton Crowe and Richard Hicks. Interment will be at the Smith Cemetery in Knox County.
