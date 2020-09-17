Fraley signs

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley signs a proclomation declaring Sept. 14-20 as Constitution Week in Berea and presented the document to the Daughters of the American Revolution. The proclamation by Fraley urges citizens in Berea to “reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1987.” This year marks the 233rd anniversary of the faming of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.

