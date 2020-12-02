Equipment is on site and the beginning of construction is pending for a vocational school near Farristown Middle School, Mayor Bruce Fraley announced Tuesday.
During mayoral comments, Fraley noted he had spoken to Madison County School Superintendent Dr. David Gilliam, who revealed the project is now moving forward.
“David [Gilliam] advised me that the school board had awarded a contract for the career technical center in Berea, which will be next to Farristown Middle School,” Fraley said. “It looks like they are ready to break ground and get to work, and that’s something that’s very exciting for our high school students,” Fraley said.
In a presentation last year to Berea business leaders, Gilliam noted the 50,000 square-foot Berea Area Technology Center may offer curriculum that includes engineering, culinary arts, and health sciences, including certifications for Certified Nurses Aid and marketing. It was tentatively planned the facilities would also offer a diesel lab, welding, and industrial maintenance instruction. The school will be located close to the AppHarvest facility, which is currently under construction. Prior to the pandemic, completion time was projected to be August 2021. That could now run into 2022, depending on the weather, officials said. Work on a 65,000 square-foot Area Technology Center is currently under construction in Richmond.
Owsley Fork update
In other news, Berea city officials announced progress is also being made toward the beginning of the Owsley Fork Dam upgrade. In addition to working on an emergency action plan for the region, which would be necessary for the plan’s final approval, city officials are also working on a survey for the possible relocation of the Levi Park family cemetery, which is near the construction site. Mayor Bruce Fraley thanked Berea City Councilman Jim Davis for volunteering his time to consult on that element of the project.
So far, other facets of the project are going in the right direction, according to Berea City Administrator David Gregory. “Overall we are pleased with the forward progress being made in completing the design work and moving towards construction. We will be presenting the 90% in 2021, which will move us toward our goal to present the final design by June 2021. Once approval is granted, construction could begin in the fall of 2021,” Gregory said. Construction is estimated to take 18 months.
The plan includes raising the dam by a height of 6.3 feet at a cost of approximately $12 million. The current capacity of the reservoir is 650 million gallons, and the improvements will increase the facility’s capacity to hold one billion gallons. Officials have said the upgraded dam is expected to meet the regions water needs until 2050.
City pool proposal
In other action, the council heard from Gregory on the status of a proposal to turn maintenance of Berea City Pool over to a private contractor. The city received one bid for pool maintenance for $139,750 for May to September, then $600 per month for when the facility is closed. Councilmembers Emily LaDouceur and Steve Caudill expressed concern about turning the hiring of lifeguards over to a private contractor, noting that Berea youths have traditionally been hired to manage the pool. Meanwhile, Councilman David Rowlette urged city leaders to consider keeping the pool open as late as October so that local youths use it after school hours. Gregory suggested a possible work session on the topic prior to the scheduled Dec. 15 business session.
Budget amended
In other action, the council unanimously adopted a budget amendment for fiscal year 2020-2021. The revised budget includes a total governmental fund balance of $14.2 million; total amended revenues of $13.5 million and amended expenditures of $14.2 million.
Councilman Ronnie Terrill asked if the requested 1.7 percent pay increase for city staff will be in employee paychecks in time for Christmas.
Gregory confirmed the increase will be included. The amended budget includes funding for support of the Berea Police Department, including new cruisers, body cameras, and money to put additional officers on the street with the aid matching federal grants. Audit and Finance Chair Steve Caudill thanked Finance Director Susan Meeks and Gregory for their efforts in submitting the revised budget.
Cherry Road progress
In other developments, Gregory revealed the city is moving forward on a storm sewer rehabilitation project for Cherry Road, O’Donnell Lane and Chestnut Court. Gregory said the city expects to open bids for the project on Dec. 15, and there was a pre-bid conference meeting on the project on Tuesday. Gregory said the city will begin construction on Cherry Road, move on to O’Donnell Lane, then to Chestnut Court. The neighborhoods that will benefit from the project have been plagued with storm water flooding in recent years.
The next council meeting is set for Dec. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.