Cooking sensation: Million’s Meals reach millions

By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Citizen Staff Writer
In the spring of 2020, when the pandemic began and quarantine had set in, most individuals utilized social media as their route for socialization and entertainment. People had more time to watch videos and to enjoy.
For Berea resident Georgia Million, it was a moment to share her love for cooking with what she thought would only be family and friends viewing.
“I was over at a girlfriend’s house, and she wanted to know how to make biscuits,” she said. “I said I’d show her how and she said, ‘I’ll record it, so I’ll remember. I said I’d put it online for my friends and family, mostly for my kids and grandkids. So that later on, when I’m gone, they don’t have to say, ‘Boy, I’d give anything for some of Granny’s dressing’ and not know how to make it. This way once online, always online.”
After posting that simple video of making homemade biscuits, Million had no idea of the ripple effect that it was going to make. Million’s charismatic personality and country cooking captivated viewers. That video led to others and to one specific video that went viral.
“My first video that went viral was about Fried Cabbage,” she recalled. “And, honest to God, Lord as my witness, I thought Facebook was broken. Facebook was showing this big number (of views) and I just knew it was broke. My next one that went viral, that got right at 11 million was Peanut Brittle in the microwave. But then all of them (videos) got 1 and 2 and 3 million views after that, it just went crazy.”
There was no doubt about it, Million was a viral sensation worldwide. Million said,
“I’ve had them (viewers) from Germany to
to Japan, I mean, all over the world really and my highest number of views was almost 11 million, and it might be 11 million now, I really don’t know.” The popularity of Million’s cooking and charm even led to a television interview. She said, “I got to go cook on TV March of last year.
“It’s been about a year now. That was a lot of fun. It was Fox 23 out of Illinois. It was a channel called ‘The Spiel’ that got ahold of me through, well they had been following me YouTube or Facebook and then they called me. I thought it was a scam, but it wasn’t. It was real. So, I went and done a Kentucky Derby pie and a Hot Brown because they let me represent Kentucky.
“It aired maybe three or four days before the Derby down here. That was a heap of fun. I was amazed that even though it was their channel in Illinois, they let me represent Kentucky. I thought that was really good of them.”
Despite Million’s viral fame, she really does just enjoy cooking and sharing recipes.
“I don’t know how I got started (cooking),” she said. “I was just always underfoot if anybody was cooking when I was growing up.
“But I’ve just loved to cook my whole life. I’ve learned new and different and better ways and I still love great ways that I’ve always done but sometimes old ways are better like I don’t have to have an eggbeater, sometimes I just like to beat em’ with a fork.”
If citizens are interested in viewing Million’s cooking videos, they can visit/ subscribe to her YouTube channel: Georgia Million Meals. Citizens can also follow her Facebook page: Georgia Million Meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.