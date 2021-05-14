Even though we are well into Spring, the cool weather just keeps on coming. We’re now getting into the pollen season. Get ready for those allergy symptoms! I am looking forward to warmer weather!
Funny story from my Mom. Her brother sometimes trapped rabbits for him and his Dad to eat. He went out one cold winter and found a skunk in his trap instead. It was about half frozen. For some reason he brought it into their house and put it by the fireplace without anyone noticing. Well, you can guess what happened when the skunk thawed out. The smell settled on everything in their small house. Mom said their mother didn’t speak to him for about a month. Their Dad said that he had wondered if his son had any sense and now realized that he didn’t. My Mom said she dreaded getting on the bus because someone would comment on the skunk odor. Instead of being ashamed, she said her brother would stick out his chest and say, “It’s me.” She would just about die of embarrassment.
• On Tuesday, May 18, at 5:30 pm via video conferencing the Madison Co. Planning Commission will consider Zone Change from Agricultural to General Commercial for a parcel of land located at 2300 Battlefield Memorial Hwy. (borders Crooksville Rd.) Written comments may be sent by email to planning@madisoncountyky.us. No in person attendance by public.
• Kings Trace near Kingston Elementary School will be having a community yard sale on the 2nd Friday and Saturday of May from 8-3. The rain date is the following Friday and Saturday.
• May 15 on Saturday is the Berea Spring Clean Up from 9-2. Meet at City Hall.
———
If you have any suggestion or Kingston events, shoot me an e-mail at whittamoret@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you!
