Cora Jean Botkins, 78 of Berea, passed away May 10, at Morning Pointe of Richmond
Funeral Services were conducted Monday, May 15, 2023. Hospice Chaplin Roger Goble officiated.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
