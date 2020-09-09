The Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Cumberland Falls Highway in Whitley County on Tuesday Sept. 8 at approximately 9:18 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates a 1991 Cadillac passenger vehicle, operated by Kristopher P. Watts, 20, of Corbin and his passengers Jace E. Maiden, 19, of Lily and Hunter Simpson,18, of London Collided with a 2020 KIA passenger vehicle operated by Speed M. Tye, 53 years, of Corbin.
As a result of the collision and his injuries Tye was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. Watts was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Regional Medical Center. Watts’s passengers, both Maiden and Simpson, were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.
Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision.
KSP Post 11 Detective Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Fire Department, Woodbine Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, PH-I Air Medical, Air Evac Life team and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
