Corinne Earls Partin, 91, of Berea, went to her Heavenly home on July 18, 2023. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Corinne was born on October 4, 1931, to the late Porter and Blanche Earls in Harlan County, the oldest of five children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Buddy Earls, and two grandsons Nicholas Cheeks and Nicholas Chase Kuehne. She is survived by her seven children: Debbie Miller, Tami (Roger) Bray, Carol (Terry) Reeves, Janice (Charlie) Reese, Rebecca Swanger, Tina (Gary) Cheeks, and Carl Danny Swanger; two sisters, Christine Adkins and Brenda Daniels, and her brother Sam Earls.
She was a strong Christian of the Pentecostal faith and raised her children to love the Lord. She had a beautiful voice and played the guitar, singing in churches across southeast Kentucky in the 1980’s. She loved to garden and was an amazing cook, welcoming everyone into her home for a good meal. She loved being ‘Grandma’ to 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the home care staff at Hospice Care Plus for the care she was given during her illness.
Private services were conducted on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home Entombment followed Berea Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
