The Berea City City Council has canceled its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday night because of guidelines set by President Donald Trump advising to "avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people."
"These guidelines were recommended to the President by the top public health officials in the United States of America," Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. "Even without the department heads being present, we would have more than ten people present at a City Council Meeting. Therefore, based on the recommended guidelines articulated by the President, we are canceling the Berea City Council meeting scheduled for March 17, 2020."
Fraley is consulting with the Kentucky League of Cities, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office on having public meetings by video conference later this month.
"I am directing the city administrator and the information technology director to work with our city attorney to develop step by step instructions for having meetings by remote videoconferencing, that can be live streamed and meet the requirements of Kentucky law, and we will schedule a special called meeting as soon as possible," Fraley said. "Videoconference with live stream will include meetings of the City Council, along with Boards and Commissions.
"I am optimistic that we can make these arrangements in short order, and that we will be able to have special called meetings using video technology by the end of March."
Fraley and Ciy Administrator David Gregory plan to broadcast on the Berea City Facebook page at 6 p.m. to update the city originally planned for tonight.
CITY OFFICES CLOSED
As a precautionary measure, and in cooperation with State and National Public Health guidance, the City of Berea closed its city offices to walk-in traffic on Monday.
Employees will be on duty and all services will still be available. Citizens and customers are urged to use online, phone, and drive-thru services. Customers can make payments for utility billing, business licenses, net profit returns, etc. in the drive-thru window at City Hall or by mail at 212 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40403.
Building, mechanical and electrical permit applications can be found online, and payment can be taken over the phone. Please contact the Codes office for assistance on permitting or inspections at the numbers below. The Police and Fire Departments will be operating under restricted procedures.
• City Website: bereaky.gov
• Tourism Website: visitberea.com
• City Hall Phone Number: 859-986-8528
• Berea Tourism Phone Number: 800-598-5263
• Berea Municipal Utilities Phone Number: 859-986-4391
• Berea Parks and Recreation Phone Number: 859-986-9402
Police and Fire Departments non-emergency number: 859-624-4776
• For more information, guidance and advice, please visit the official Kentucky COVID-19 website, www.kycovid19.ky.gov . Also, the official Kentucky COVID-19 toll free hotline is 1-800-722-5725.
