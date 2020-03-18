The many ball fields around Berea are unusually quiet as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the state and the rest of the nation.
Last week, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) declared a dead period for all spring sports, including the high school state basketball tournaments.
During a dead period teams may not, participate in any “organized team activity, or organized or semi-organized team competition in any sport or sport-activity in any format at any location in any state where school personnel (paid or unpaid) are involved, in attendance, or receiving reports of performance,” according to an email from the KHSAA.
Madison Southern Baseball Coach Jayson Langfels said the situation is tough, but prior to the dead period, he told his team to keep a positive outlook.
“I told them to be optimistic about April, and that we may have an opportunity to play a shortened season,” he said. “It’s our job to be ready when that time comes.”
Berea Baseball Coach Brent Billings’ message to his squad was similar.
“It certainly is disappointing,” he said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work to get where we are, and we were ready to play.”
Both coaches said the precautions are necessary, and prudent during this time.
“We are heeding the warnings from the governor, mayor, KHSAA commissioner and health professionals,” Billings continued. “Hopefully, this virus runs its course and gets out of here so we can get back to the field.”
The KHSAA said it is too early to speculate on whether the springs sports championships and tournaments will be affected by the disruption.
“There is also no current consideration to seeking alternate locations or dates for sports state championship play beyond the currently scheduled dates,” the KHSAA’s email stated. “The information related to the Covid-19 is ever-evolving, and changes happen quickly. We will inform all stakeholders if there are any changes in circumstances.”
In addition to prep team sports, the local recreational leagues have also been affected by COVID-19. The Madison United Soccer Association (MUSA) and Berea Youth League (BYL) has announced a post-ponement of practices and games.
In a Facebook post, BYL said all practices would be postponed through March 27.
“At that time, the BYL board members, along with city officials, will decide on the future of the upcoming season,” the post read.
In a similar action, MUSA suspended all activities until the week of April 13.
“The plan is to resume games on April 18,” MUSA Director of Communications Vinit Kutty said in an email sent out to parents. “However, this is a very fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor it and provide updates if needed. We will meet the week of April 5 to make sure the plan is on track and to decide if other measures need to be taken.”
