“I wish I had good news for you, but I don’t,” Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said leading off his report to Madison County Fiscal Court members during their regular bi-monthly meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
For the next 20 minutes, the court heard the somber effects the current drug epidemic the entire state is experiencing has had on the local coroner’s office.
Cornelison said that last year Madison County had 59 drug overdose deaths. Through seven months this year his office has already handled 42 confirmed OD deaths and has 13 other cases pending toxicology reports, two of which Cornelison said involve manslaughter charges by law enforcement.
The deaths are not going to stop, Cornelison said. The only way to make it stop is to make it tougher by prosecuting the people who are bringing the drugs into the county from out of state.
“The only way we are going to make it stop is to maybe scare everybody from coming to Madison County. The Richmond Police Department is handling these cases as manslaughter charges now. And these are major players, not the users. These are the people who are bringing it in and selling it to your children and grandchildren,” he said. “We need to eliminate them however we see fit.”
The majority of the deceased were between the ages of 25 and 45, but some were younger and one was 68 years old.
And while the numbers are a high this year, they also are a little misleading, Cornelison told the court, and the number of drug related deaths in the county is actually much higher.
Cases where individuals who OD are revived on site by doses of Narcan administered by Madison County EMS then transferred to hospitals where they later die are not handled by the coroner’s office so they don’t show in his office’s statistics.
In those cases, the coroner only becomes involved, Cornelison said, if he is contacted by the hospital because of a criminal case.
Over a three-week-period this year, the coroner’s office also handled five cases in which decomposed bodies were found in Madison County, which Cornelison said is more that he usually gets in a year.
“That’s just showing you, that number one, there are a lot of people out there that nobody knows where they are, or maybe nobody cares. I don’t know,” Cornelison said. “You would be amazed on a weekly basis of the number of calls I get where people ask me if I have such and such in the morgue, they are looking for a loved one. It’s unbelievable.”
When asked if the recent rounds of federal stimulus money effected the number of overdoses his office sees, Cornelison said it absolutely did.
“I can tell every time a check goes out. People think that’s not true. It is true. We can tell it, it’s just like clockwork. After one round, we worked a case where a guy had 11 crisp new $100 bills in his pocket. When I dug a little deeper in his billfold, I found the 12th one folded up with heroin in it,” he said. “So, you tell me. It’s pretty obvious. It’s extra money, let’s put it that way. They may not have to do the things they normally do to buy more. I feel sorry for these folks. You want to help them. But you’ve got to help yourselves too.”
A large portion of the meeting involved lengthy discussion surrounding the second reading of an ordinance requesting a zone change for a piece of property located at 1270 Moberly Road from R7 to R1 single family residences.
Before voting on the ordinance, magistrates requested a presentation from representatives of the developers of the proposed development and also heard input from community members that would be affected by the development.
Bobby Jones, spoke on behalf of the more than 250 residents of Moberly road and voiced concerns the residents had about the amount of traffic the development would have on the intersection of Moberly Road and KY 52 near the Shell Station and also effect of the water runoff from the development on their homes.
Jones said he and the other 250 residents were against the zone change being approved.
Donny Gentry, who owns 6 ½ acres on Moberly Road, downhill and east of the proposed development told the court he had no problems with the zone change.
He said his family moved to Moberly Road with the understanding that it was an area of growth and assumed there eventually would be development around his property. He said he saw no problem with the development with the the infrastructure in place and plans for water retention outlined by the developer, He told the court that any property downhill from the development would benefit him and other residents and he had no objection and sees nothing but good from the zone change.
Third District Magistrate John Tudor voiced his concerns about the traffic at the Moberly Rd-KY 52 intersection and also said he was very concerned with the drainage problems on Moberly Road and what a new development would contribute to those problems.
Following the discussion, the Court voted 3-2 to approve the zone change request, with Tudor and Second District Magistrate Roger Barger voting no.
In other business the Court:
• Approved a resolution accepting a Natural Resource Conversation Services proposal and project for stream and road bank improvements along Slate Lick Branch Road to stabilize the stream road bank. Cost of the project will be shared 75 percent by NRCS and 25 percent by Madison County with a possibility of the County’s 25 percent being split 12 percent from the state and 13 percent from the county.
• Approved naming the Madison County Emergency Management Agency director as the applicant agent for FEMA grants.
• Approved the extension of the county’s one-year-maintenance contract in the amount of $600,000 with L3 Harris Radio to provide maintenance for the Madison County CSEPP Program. This will be the 12th year L3 Harris Radio has provided the service.
• Approved the purchase Shelter-in-Place Kits for Madison County CSEPP from Pioneer Location Industrial Services.
• Approved awarding a contract to Boring Operations to provide underground infrastructure for the County’s emergency communications network.
• Approved the adoption of Trillium Loop Road into the county road system for maintenance by the road department.
• Approved a proclamation recognizing the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame which was established to honor significant contribution of past, present and future Madison County residents who have brought great recognition to themselves, Madison County and the cities of Richmond and Berea through their careers as athlete, coach, adminastrator, media member, volunteer, supporter or game official.
