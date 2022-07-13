By Keith Taylor
Citizen Publisher
The drug epidemic is still rampant in Madison County.
“We’ve had little upswing (in overdose deaths) in the last two weeks,” Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison informed the Madison County Fiscal Court during its b-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex. “We’ve had several deaths and we have two pending right now. … I feel certain they’ll be overdoses and that will be 33 (for the year).”
A report issued by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (Justice and Public Safety Cabinet) confirmed that Madison County had 75 overdose deaths in 2021 and 59 in 2020. The county was fourth in fentanyl deaths with 69 and third in meth deaths (46) last year. Cornelison said those numbers don’t include those deceased not pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.
Cornelison praised the work of his staff and his facilities. The morgue has had 66 bodies stored this year. Two weeks ago, nine were stored and that number had dwindled down to two as of Tuesday morning.
“That’s a bunch,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to haver the facilities that I have — with the walk-in cooler, which when other coroners come to Madison County, I take them down there and the Funeral Homes come to pick up a body from us. Without that, I don’t know what we would do.”
Most of the bodies stored in the morgue are because of the uncertainty of not knowing what to do with a body because of financial concerns or options for burial. Cornelison works closely with the court and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.
“Obviously it falls back on the coroner, the Fiscal Court and Judge (Reagan) Taylor and I stay in contact about that,” Cornelison said, adding changes to the process with cremations, “has worked out extremely well.”
“We’re just making it go and everything I’ve still got my three deputies and everything seems to be running pretty well,” he said.
In terms of needs, Cornelison said a fleet upgrade would be beneficial, especially in the winter. The court currently is working to secure funds through CSEPP for a four-wheel drive transport vehicle,
“The one I’ve got is a two-wheel drive van and in the winter time, it can’t go,” he said. “In places I go, I can’t move the body there. The night of the ice storm, I went way out in the county and get a body, an overdose, and no way the van would get there and we brought the young man back in the back of a pickup truck in a body bag and we covered it. That’s all I could do. We’re trying to look for maybe a four-wheel drive (vehicle).”
In other business the court:
• Appointed Ashlie Hatton to the Valley View Ferry Board.
• Submitted a joint application with the City of Richmond for Justice Assistance Grant for 2022. A total of $10.094 will be split between the court (The Madison County Sheriff’s Department) and the City of Richmond (Richmond Police Department). The monies will be used for three to four tasers for each law enforcement entity.
• Approved submitting a grant to the Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board for a Spay and Neuter Grant for 2022-23 totaling $3,000.
• Gave approval to submit a ASPCA Foundation disaster response grant. The amount is still being considered.
• Hired Susie Payne as an office assistant in the Madison County Road Department for $14 an hour starting July 13.
