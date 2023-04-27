The Madison County Coroner’s office is adding a new vehicle to its fleet.
The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the purchase of a new 2023 two-door regular cab four-wheel drive Chevrolet Silverado truck after the court voted to approve a $43,430 bid by Tennessee-based dealership Freeland Chevrolet during a meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
Coroner Jimmy Cornelison said the truck will be fitted with a conversion kit on the bed of the truck and be used to retrieve bodies in areas where his van can not travel.
The court approved a resolution for the county clerk’s motor vehicle and boat claim bills at its April 25 meeting at Richmond City Hall.
County Clerk Kenny Barger reported 100,349 registered motor vehicles and boats in the county as Jan. 1, 2023. By Kentucky state statute, the fiscal court is required to pay the clerk 15 cents for calculation of tax bills for each motor vehicle or boat. The court approved paying the clerk’s office $15,052. 35.
The court also approved the application of a Land and Water Conservation Grant for $80,000. The money would be used toward new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground equipment.
The court honored treasurer Glenna Smith with a retirement recognition.
