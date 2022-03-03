In a 6-1 vote, the Berea City Council overturned a decision by the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission that had previously denied a zone change at 104 John Street. In recent years the site has been operating as the River of Life Foursquare Church.
The owner of the property, Michael Bryant, applied for a zone change from R-1 residential to B-2 commercial on the basis that the original zoning was inappropriate, and that the proposed zone change is more fitting for the neighborhood. His initial request was voted down by Planning and Zoning in January.
In testimony Tuesday night before a session of the Berea City Council, Bryant pointed out the structure on the property has never been used as a residence, and that the approximately 5,000 square foot building is more appropriate for his proposed use, which is as office space and meeting space.
Berea City Councilman Steve Caudill spoke in favor of the B-2 designation, concluding that allowing the building to be used as a meeting space is preferable to leaving it empty to decay. Jerry Little, meanwhile, agreed that the original zoning was inappropriate and that a change was 40 years overdue. Additionally, Jim Davis, who was partner in a mortuary business on Chestnut Street, recalled that his business required a similar zone change to improve that property, which enhanced the appearance along Chestnut Street.
While Councilman John Payne said he didn’t have a problem with Bryant’s plans in particular, he expressed concern that if the property is sold in the coming years, it could become a wide variety of things under a B-2 designation, including a dollar store.
When the final vote was cast, Ronnie Terrill, Jerry Little, Steve Caudill, Katie Startzman, Jim Davis and Teresa Scenters voted in favor of the zone change, and John Payne voted against. Cora Jane Wilson was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other news, Madison County Airport Board Chair George Wyatt made his annual presentation to the council, noting significant progress at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport (CKRA) since the board began implementing improvements in 2018. The facility is operated in cooperation with the City of Berea, Richmond, Madison County Fiscal Court, and Eastern Kentucky University, which is the fixed base operator.
Most recently, the airport completed work on 30 new T hangars, which will generate approximately $80,000 in rental income annually, Wyatt said. An application for a $1.4 million project to run sewer and water lines out to the airport is currently under consideration by the state, and if approved, will lay the groundwork for planned improvements such as an Eastern Kentucky University Aviation program instructional building, as well as a new airport terminal.
Both Mayor Bruce Fraley and Steve Caudill thanked George Wyatt for the work the board has done at the airport, since the facility is becoming a building block in the city and county’s efforts to spark economic development in the region.
Additionally, Wyatt revealed that private flight instruction will soon be offered at CKRA in the coming months. An open house at the facility is slated for April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wyatt added.
Additionally Tuesday, Mayor Fraley read a proclamation presented to Phyllis Adams, president of Children’s Champion of Madison County, designating March 2022 as Children’s Champion Month in Berea.
Turning to industrial development, Fraley announced the city had applied for a Kentucky Product Development Initiative Program grant sponsored by the Kentucky Department of Economic Development. Out of 22 Kentucky municipal applicants, Berea was one of seven cities to make the final cut. The funds will used to create a build-ready site to attract new industries, Fraley said.
Fraley also noted that the Berea Business and Tourism Development Department has been working to help attract small conventions to the city. Those efforts are paying off, Fraley said, after the Kentucky Society of Children of the American Revolution announced they will make Berea their conference site later this month. This comes on the heels of a convention in Berea recently staged by the Kentucky Bicycle and Bikeway Commission.
The next Berea City Council meeting will take place on March 15.
