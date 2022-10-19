By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The Berea City Council received good financial news Tuesday when members heard the annual independent audit report.
Audit Manager Drew Ulmer of Baldwin CPAs reported the city’s total assets increased by approximately $7 million in fiscal year 2021-2022, and that departments were found to be in compliance and conforming to proper internal control procedures.
General Fund revenues came in higher than expected, exceeding expenditures by $9.5 million, which is a significant improvement from the previous year, Ulmer said. Much of that boost in revenues was attributed to the city’s receipt of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, he added.
Additionally, Ulmer noted overall revenues exceeded expenditures by the city by about $6 million. At Berea Municipal Utilities, revenues exceeded expenditures by $3.6 million, an improvement from the previous year. Most of that is due to an increase in operating revenue, Ulmer noted.
Commenting on the result of the audit, Finance Committee Chair Steve Caudill said another consecutive clean audit was a tribute to the work of staffers and city departments. “This is really a testament to the fine work by our Finance Department, all our department heads, and our city administration,” Caudill said before moving to accept the audit. The council adopted the motion unanimously.
During the mayoral comments section, Bruce Fraley noted the city is fortunate to again receive a clean bill of financial health. “It is very nice to have a clean audit, and my thanks to the financial management team, which includes our finance director, Susan Meeks. But Susan would be the first to tell you that it really is a team effort with the department heads and especially with the leadership of Rose Beverly. She [Beverly] brings a high level of skill in financial management, and she and Susan complement each other very well. Without any doubt, we are good stewards of the public funds,” Fraley said, going on to express his appreciation for council member engagement in the budget process.
In other news, council members heard a report from Farristown resident Aaron Banther, who has assumed a leadership role in the effort to preserve the Farristown community. The community is a historically African American hamlet that predates Berea College, Banther noted.
Banther reported that there have been two meetings in recent months about the preservation of Farristown. Since efforts began, the project has also received a grant from the Kentucky Historical Society to conduct oral interviews about the community. A team of six people are going around and conducting interviews of descendants and families, getting a sense of what the community was like, Banther said. Berea College will be the repository of those stories.
Banther also told council members he has had discussions with administrators at Farristown Middle School to find ways to engage students concerning the history of the community, and he spoke with the teacher there who leads the school’s history club. Club members are expected to participate in the on-going effort to restore the Farristown Cemetery.
In other developments, $5,500 has been raised to deploy a welcome sign to alert visitors of Farristown’s unique history. That may complement tentative plans for a three-acre park, which would be dedicated to the families of Farristown. “There’s an opportunity there and I think people would really appreciate that,” Banther said. He suggested there could be interpretive markers in the park representing the original families of Farristown, including photos and stories.
Caudill expressed hope that Banther would come back in the future to update council members, while Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little, and Teresa Scenters thanked Banther for the work he is doing. Jim Davis added he hoped Banther would contact him regarding the repair of headstones in the Farristown Cemetery.
Mayor Fraley praised Banther’s efforts and vowed to continue the work to recognize the history of Farristown. “His talents in historic preservation and grassroots community building are a natural gift,” Fraley said. “So, I appreciate the work that you are doing, and again, Farristown history is Berea history. We’re here to support you and walk the path with you together.”
The next Berea City Council meeting is slated for November 1.
