The Berea City Council heard a proposal Tuesday to lower the city’s ad valorem tax rate. Under the measure, the property tax rate in Berea would be lowered from 9.7 cents per $100 of personal property to 9.5 cents.
In a work session before Tuesday’s business meeting, Berea Finance Director Susan Meeks explained the city can collect a comparable amount of revenue compared to last year with the lower rate. In recent years, the city has collected more property tax revenue because of increasing property values in the city.
The measure will come up for a final vote at the Aug. 15 business meeting.
Also discussed in the work session is the proposed employee classification and pay scale, which is designed to keep the city competitive in the current labor market.
Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly has maintained that keeping qualified employees is becoming increasingly challenging in government. She cited numerous vacancies at surrounding municipalities.
Beverly noted employees and departments heads were asked to participate in a job review/survey, after which the new employee classification system was developed with the guidance of a paid city consultant recommended by the Kentucky League of Cities.
While officials concurred that Berea has a very good staff, some questioned whether the increase in salaries is sustainable over the long term. Berea City Councilmember Teresa Scenters questioned whether the city is over-extending itself with the pay increases, stating she wants to avoid raising taxes or having to lay off city employees if there is an economic downturn in the future.
“Are you comfortable that this is sustainable?” Scenters asked Beverly. “Is this sustainable for our city budget?”
Councilmember Cora Jane Wilson also expressed concerns, expressing her belief that Berea has remarkable employees, though she questioned whether council members had enough supporting information before making a final decision. Wilson chairs the council’s Personnel Committee.
Beverly stated she believes the salary readjustments are sustainable because the city is actively working to expand its tax base through industrial and commercial growth. The new jobs created will generate revenue through the city’s occupational license fees, according to Beverly. She also noted the city needs to be proactive to avoid the expense of recruiting, hiring, and training new employees.
When the item came up for a vote, Ronnie Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson, Jerry Little and Jim Davis voted to adopt the new pay scale/employee classification. Councilmembers David Rowlette and Teresa Scenters voted no, while council members Steve Caudill and Katie Startzman were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Summers speaks
In other business, former Berea College professor Louisa Summers wrapped up six years of research about the benefits of Berea’s walking trails and shared use paths. Summers noted that since the pandemic, nearly 100,000 people visit the Pinnacles annually. The city’s trails produce an estimated $1.3 million economic impact on the local economy, she said. Additionally, Summers noted that with the changes in labor market, younger, skilled workers are increasingly choosing where they live based on quality-of-life factors, such as walking trails and outdoor activities, putting Berea in a good position to draw new industries and workers. Councilman Jim Davis thanked Summers for her report, noting: “It proves the money we’ve invested in trails and in hiking is paying off,” Davis said.
Road plan update
In another item, Codes and Planning Administrator Amanda Haney requested the city accept $540,000 worth of streets and infrastructure in Vineyard Phase III in the Berea’s road maintenance plan. The measure was adopted unanimously.
The council also voted to unanimously adopt an update to the Madison County Solid Waste Management Plan.
Alcohol sales
In a report to the Berea City Council, Berea Police Chief Jason Hays noted that there have been nine applications to sell alcohol in Berea. Hays said the applications will have to be reviewed and approved by state authorities before they can get final approval by Berea officials.
The Berea Police Department requested $340,000 for three Dodge Durangos. Hays noted the vehicles will be used as cruisers. The council unanimously approved the request.
Camp a success
Assistant Fire Chief Charlie Russell also gave a report to the council, noting the First Responders Camp was a success. The annual camp gave 27 youths the chance to learn about safety and the work of first responders. Additionally, Russell noted he is working on acquiring several grants that will aid in upgrading training and equipment for the department.
Citizen comments
During citizen comments, Lydia Kitts urged city officials to ensure that public messages on the city’s website and social media are large enough to be read. Kitts said visual accessibility of public announcements is crucial if all citizens, including those who are visually impaired, are to be adequately informed.
In response to the pay scale/classification discussion, Jacque Bowling suggested that when council members discuss proposed pay scale changes, it should be in closed session and not in the presence of employees who might be affected by the change.
Eleanor Workman addressed the council, suggesting the city work with Berea College to build a pedestrian overpass over Chestnut Street. On a related note, Ronnie Terrill urged Chief Hays to work with the college to help better manage pedestrian traffic once the college is back in session.
Gary Price expressed his approval of the city’s investments in walking trails and shared use paths, saying it might help attract younger, skilled workers.
The next Berea City Council meeting
will be on Aug. 15.
