The Berea City Council overturned a decision by the Berea Planning Commission Tuesday night, allowing plats on Neely Street to be zoned as a mobile home park. The property had already been operating as a mobile park for nearly 50 years, officials said.
Tuesday’s hearing on the matter stemmed from an Aug. 24 decision by P&Z in which an application from Larry Baker, the current owner of the mobile home park on Neely Street, was rejected by the commission. Baker applied to have his property at 100, 136 and 164 Neely Street permanently rezoned from single family residential to mobile home park. The property can currently accommodate 11 mobile homes.
At least one resident addressed objection to the proposed zone change, expressing hope that 100 Neely Street would remain as a green space. She also told the council the neighborhood suffers parking problems and other quality of life issues as a result of the mobile home park, including alleged domestic violence and drug trafficking.
When the zone change request was presented Tuesday night, the Bakers amended their application to exclude 100 Neely Street, while still requesting the change for the plats at 136 and 164.
When the vote was cast, Ronnie Terrill, Jerry Little, Cora Jane Wilson, Steve Caudill, Jim Davis and Teresa Scenters voted in favor of allowing the zone change, while John Payne and Katie Startzman voted no.
During council comments, Startzman expressed disappointment about the decision, stating she didn’t believe the mobile home park had been a good neighbor to surrounding residents. She further objected to the idea of continuing the property’s future status as a mobile home park merely because that is the established precedent.
“Just because something has existed for a long like doesn’t necessarily mean it is the way we want our city to go,” Startzman said. Payne, meanwhile, emphasized his decision was not based on any ill-feeling toward the mobile home park residents.
Steve Caudill made two arguments in countering Startzman’s point. First, he said changing the zone would not make a difference when it came to the complaints of nearby residents, since the mobile home park would be allowed to continue operating as a non-conforming use as long as it remained open. Secondly, he said if residents have concerns about issues like parking, he invited them to express those concerns at future meetings of the council’s Public Works Committee. Cora Jane Wilson suggested the city should investigate the issues on Neely Street to address the concerns about parking.
Officials say the application for a zone change was initially submitted to allow the mobile home park to accept the parking of RVs at the site. Under the new classification, that would be allowed only after the property owners obtain a conditional use permit from the Board of Adjustments.
Proclamation
In other news, Mayor Bruce Fraley presented a proclamation for 2021 Small Business Saturday. The proclamation urges residents to buy locally on Saturday, November 27, 2021, as well as in the days leading up to Christmas.
Fall update
Turning to the city administrator’s report, Rose Beverly noted that 21 local businesses participated in Halloween in the Park, serving approximately 1,200 trick or treaters.
Beverly also noted the Public Works Committee is continuing to work on fall clean up and leaf pick-up, at which point Ronnie Terrill reminded residents not to rake their leaves into the city’s gutters and onto sidewalks, but instead keep them back on the lawn.
Road repairs
During council comments, Public Works Committee Chair Jerry Little said state road crews will be repairing various holes on Chestnut Street, and that paving the whole road could begin as early as spring. Little predicted the road will be completely repaired by the summer.
Business news
In other comments, Economic Development Committee Chair Jim Davis noted there will be a job fair in Berea on Thursday, Nov. 18, with the specific times to be announced soon. Davis also cited a public survey that recognized Berea’s Artisan Village as the best Madison County tourist attraction.
The next meeting will be Nov. 16.
