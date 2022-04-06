A proposed ordinance that would increase the pay of Berea’s mayor and city council got off to a rocky start Tuesday when officials questioned the timing and necessity of the measure.
Berea City Councilman Ronnie Terrill, who sponsored the ordinance, said the change is needed because the mayor’s post has become a full-time job, and because board members need to be better compensated for the time and money they spend doing the job.
Under the current ordinance, the mayor is paid $12,000 annually, council members are paid $400 per month, planning commissioners and tourism commissioners are paid $75 per meeting, while members of the Code Enforcement Board are paid $50 per meeting.
Under the proposed ordinance, the mayor would be paid $25,000 annually, council members would make $600 per month, members of the planning and tourism commissions would be compensated $100 per meeting, while code enforcement board members would receive $75 per meeting.
Mayor Bruce Fraley stated
that while he respected Terrill’s right to propose the ordinance, he would not be accepting additional compensation if the ordinance is adopted. Meanwhile, Councilmember Katie Startzman raised concern that the proposal had not been fully vetted by council members. She also questioned the timing of the ordinance when many citizens are facing increases in the costs of living.
Councilman John Payne, meanwhile, asked for research showing how much officials in similarly sized cities are compensated. “I think to give due deliberation, we need something to compare the numbers against,” Payne said. Cora Jane Wilson agreed, suggesting a future business meeting to discuss whether a change in the pay rate is needed. Teresa Scenters noted the Kentucky League of Cities has provided officials with data concerning compensation rates around the commonwealth.
In other action, the city council adopted an ordinance approving the 2021-2022 mid-year budget. The city received approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, while revenues came in about $83,000 more than expected. Funds from licenses and permits also came in higher by $100,000.
Revenues are projected to go up from original estimates from approximately $14 million to over $16 million.
Spending went up from an original forecast of $16 million to nearly $17.8 million, including a nearly $1 million investment in capital projects. Startzman raised concern that in the current budget, expenditures are exceeding revenues. Councilman Jerry Little acknowledged that while the principles of governmental accounting are confusing, the city is merely allocating funds in this fiscal year that had been previously set aside in previously fiscal years. Little called for a future work session explaining how government accounting principles are applied to Berea’s spending plan. When the vote was cast, Ronnie Terrill, Cora Jane Wilson, Ronnie Terrill, John Payne, Katie Startzman, Teresa Scenters and Jim Davis voted to adopt the mid-year budget. Councilman Steve Caudill was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Also adopted into the current budget, the council approved the purchase of a Buick Encore for $26,000 from Adams Buick GMC. The car is to be used as a pool vehicle for finance, human resources and administrative personnel.
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance to change the property zoning classification at 104 John Street from R-1 Residential to B-2 Major Business. The property is currently owned by the Great Commission Church. The measure was approved in a 6-1 vote, with John Payne casting the dissenting vote. Payne had expressed concern that the zone change could be used in the future to put a commercial business in that residential zone.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a municipal order changing the standard operating procedures for training and reports as well as live fire training by the Berea Fire Department.
Recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Mayor Fraley signed a joint resolution with the city of Richmond and the Madison County Fiscal Court encouraging increased awareness of child abuse in Madison County. Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Madison County Victoria Benge thanked the council for the proclamation, noting that CASA will be planting 432 pinwheels on the lawn of city hall Wednesday to commemorate the number of substantiated child abuse cases in Madison County in 2021.
Emerson McAfee addressed the council on the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame monuments project, two of which have designated for Madison County. McAfee has asked the council to help fund the project to the tune of $5,000, or, one fourth of the cost of the project.
During the city administrator’s comments, Rose Beverly noted that the Berea Parks and Recreation Department is hosting autism sensory day on Saturday at the Acton Folk Center and that several local businesses will be providing giveaways and activities to boost Autism Awareness Month in Berea.
Beverly also noted crews will be working on an upgrade on a water line in front of Berea City Hall probably into next week. The project is being done in preparation for the resurfacing of Chestnut Street.
