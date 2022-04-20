In a 5-3 vote Tuesday, the Berea City Council rejected a proposed pay hike for the mayor, city council members, and various city commissions and boards.
The ordinance would have increased the mayor’s salary from $12,000 to $25,000 annually, council members would thereafter make $600 per month, while members of the planning and tourism commissions would be compensated $100 per meeting. Code enforcement board members would have received $75 per meeting.
Under the current ordinance, council members are paid $400 per month, planning commissioners and tourism commissioners are paid $75 per meeting, while members of the Code Enforcement Board are paid $50 per meeting. Ronnie Terrill proposed the measure to bring Berea in line with other central Kentucky cities, he said.
Both Mayor Bruce Fraley and Councilman Jerry Little stated they would not personally accept a pay increase if the measure passed, though Little acknowledged the mayor is underpaid, considering that he works the job full time.
The increase proved to be a tough sell, however. “While I understand the sentiment, I can’t vote for it because I know the reality of some of this,” said Steve Caudill, noting the city might have to make some difficult budget decisions in the future.
Katie Startzman questioned the timing of the proposed ordinance, given that citizens are facing increasing financial challenges, while Teresa Scenters said the mayor’s salary needs a boost, but that an across-the-board pay hike was not appropriate. “This is tax payer money and I want to be as frugal as possible,” Scenters said.
At one point, Jim Davis suggested the council could amend the measure giving a pay increase only to members who serve on boards and commissions. John Payne suggested introducing an entirely new ordinance that would accomplish that goal while not raising council and mayoral pay.
When the vote was case on the pay increase, Steve Caudill, John Payne, Jim Davis, Katie Startzman and Teresa Scenters voted no. Ronnie Terrill, Jerry Little, and Cora Jane Wilson voted yes, but the measure was defeated.
In other business, the council considered a measure governing conduct at public meetings that would have included language discouraging council members from receiving outside electronic messages during business meetings. The concern was that council members could secretly receive testimony and information from citizens not available to other council members.
Terrill admitted he suggested the language, stating he saw Katie Startzman consulting her computer pad during a recent council discussion on the city’s operating budget.
Startzman expressed surprise at the measure, denying that she was receiving outside messages. She later said she hoped council members could directly communicate with one another if they had concerns. Caudill, meanwhile, said he believes the legislation is nebulous and difficult to enforce, and he said council members should trust one another to do their jobs.
While the entire ordinance deals generally with procedures observed by the mayor and council at public meetings, John Payne motioned to strike the language pertaining to electronic communications, calling the wording ambiguous.
That motion was defeated in a 4-4 vote, with Mayor Fraley breaking the tie. Later Payne followed up with a motion to postpone the vote until the next council meeting, which was approved by the council.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Fraley announced the appointment of Becky Brown and Bill West to the Berea Planning and Tourism Commission, who are to replace Charles Arnold and Linda Ross. Fraley praised Arnold and Ross for their significant contributions to local tourism.
In other action, the council unanimously approved a budget amendment to purchase a vehicle for the Codes and Planning Department. A 2022 Buick Encore GX is available for $29,371, officials said, saving the city about $5,000 over what they had planned to spend.
Other action by the council included:
A resolution honoring the life of Tom Howser was presented to his family for his contributions to youth sports and the fight against cancer. Howser’s work to found the “Swing for a Cure” softball tournament was listed among his notable legacies.
Co-Signing a joint proclamation with the city of Richmond and the Madison County Fiscal Court, Fraley presented a proclamation citing April 10 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator’s Week.
The mayor also proclaimed April 2022 as Autism Awareness Month in Berea, urging all citizens to become better educated about autism and create a better community for individuals with autism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.