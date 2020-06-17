The Berea City Council adopted a stream-lined budget for 2020-2021, including a 20 percent cut in revenue projections. That could change if the revenues come in stronger than forecast, which could prompt several budget amendments over the course of the year, officials said.
“All departments were hit when you look at a 20% decline, and I am hopeful that those [revenue] numbers won’t be that bad, but we really don’t know at this point,” Fraley said during Tuesday’s teleconferenced business meeting. “So I would ask everyone to be patient with us. We’re going to make sure that the things that need to be done and have to be done get done, but the budgeting process this year has been difficult to say the least.”
The administration is projecting $2.7 million less in revenue next year, including $1.8 million less in occupational license fees or payroll taxes, approximately $317,000 less in net profit fees, $170,000 less in fees on insurance and $140,000 less in franchise fees, among others cuts. Revenue shortfalls are due to the economic slowdown related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a result of the predicted revenue shortfall, department heads and the city administration sharply cut operating costs. Budgeted General Fund expenditures are estimated to be $13 million in 2020-2021, down from $16 million in the previous year.
Once again this year, the budget for the Berea Human Rights Commission (BHRC) was a point of contention. In previous meetings, the BHRC budget for 2020-2021 was zeroed out after it was revealed that the body had spent $250 of its $4,000 allocation at the time budget hearings occurred.
BHRC’s unspent funds have been an issue in previous budget discussions. In 2017, the commission’s budget was reduced from $12,000 to $5,000 because its budget had gone largely unspent for the previous three years. The issue came up again in last year’s discussion when council reduced the BHRC budget from $8,000 to $4,000, of which $250 was spent. At the time, then-BHRC Chair Mim Pride noted that the commission had fielded three or four human rights complaints over the course of the year.
During the most recent budget discussions, Fraley emphasized the city will continue operating the BHRC, but that some of its daily functions would be handled through Zinnia Hensley, the social services coordinator with the Berea Police Department.
On Tuesday, Berea City Council Audit and Finance Chair Steve Caudill moved to amend the BHRC’s budget to $500. “This would allow them to cover all the costs that they’ve had for the last year. If there are issues of them needing more funding, we can look at that based on our revenue projections as the year goes on,” Caudill said.
Councilmember Emily LaDouceur disagreed, however, offering an amendment to reduce the $30,000 payment to the Madison County Fiscal Court for animal control by $10,000, then reallocate that money to the Berea Human Rights Commission.
Part of LaDouceur’s request was based on the fact the fiscal court had not provided service data as promised.
LaDouceur also suggested the recent events relating to police treatment of African Americans, combined with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on discrimination against LGBTQ citizens, would create a larger workload for the BHRC, and thus create a need for more funding.
“We’re watching black people being indiscriminately murdered around the nation and in our state. These are human rights issues that are pressing and the commission is needed now more than ever,” LaDouceur said.
Caudill voiced concern about reneging on an agreement with the county, however, suggesting he wouldn’t want the fiscal court to go back on the contract to pay Berea for providing fire protection in southern Madison County.
LaDouceur’s motion was rejected in a 7-1 vote.
Caudill’s original motion to refund the BHRC passed unanimously, and the budget passed in a 6-2 vote, with LaDouceur and David Rowlette casting dissenting votes. Rowlette stated he voted against the budget because he wanted to see better funding for infrastructure, and because he hoped to see more streamlining of city government.
In other business
• The council approved a measure to send an engagement letter to the Baldwin auditing firm in Richmond for the city’s annual financial assessment. Caudill noted he would consult with the auditors, then report his findings to the Audit and Finance Committee, or council could hold a teleconference meeting.
• Also reported Tuesday, city departments are working together in preparation for the 4th of July fireworks show at Berea City Park.
The fireworks show will go forward, but no other regular events associated with the holiday will be taking place, and social distancing will be strong encouraged, officials said.
The next Berea City Council meeting is slated for July 7.
