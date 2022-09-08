By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
The Berea City Council heard the first reading of two pieces of legislation Tuesday, including measures addressing the hotel transient tax and the regulation of fireworks.
Berea City Council member Teresa Scenters introduced an ordinance that was drafted to address concerns raised by a citizen. Scenters said the citizen reported that her dogs are especially sensitive to fireworks and have to be sedated around the Fourth of July holiday. The draft ordinance limits the dates citizens can use aerial fireworks to December 31, Fourth of July, Memorial Day, or other holidays designated by the city council. “I just felt her concerns and wanted to address them,” Scenters said.
While some councilmembers were sympathetic, they questioned whether imposing more restrictive measures on firework use would be enforceable, and whether it would place an undue burden on law enforcement.
“I think we’re making more problems for ourselves by making it so restrictive,” Steve Caudill said. “This is not going to stop what people are complaining about.”
Scenters agreed that enforcement would be a challenge, especially since the county does not regulate fireworks.
However, she added she wanted to give the council a chance to address the issue since others in the online community have expressed similar concerns.
Councilman Jim Davis expressed support for the measure despite doubts Caudill expressed about enforcement, stating citizens should be held accountable for laws that are on the books. “We set rules and rules have to have consequences,” Davis said.
Councilman John Payne introduced an amendment that would specifically restrict larger aerial fireworks, noting that the ordinance should be not be too restrictive. That amendment failed for lack of a second, and the council adopted an amendment by Scenters to restrict only consumer aerial fireworks. The ordinance comes up for final consideration in two weeks.
Also Tuesday, the council considered an ordinance that affects transient room taxes in Berea. The legislation is recommended by the Kentucky League of Cities and comes on the heels of a related law passed in by the Kentucky legislature.
Berea Finance Department Director Susan Meeks explained the ordinance would allow the city to collect transient room taxes from campgrounds, RV parks, and Air BnB type rental places.
Instead of the city having to pursue individual businesses to collect the transient room taxes, the online booking companies would collect those taxes and forward them to the city. Meeks added, however, that the tax would not be applied to those staying 30 days or over, including those at RV parks, campgrounds, and residential rentals. The measure will come up for final consideration at the next council meeting.
The council adopted ordinances to revise how towing services operate in the city, especially those who are called by first responders to clear an accident scene. The measure sets standards for safety, and brings certain procedures, such as which towing company to contact, under the supervision of the Berea Police Department. The final draft was introduced following a listening session with council members and affected towing businesses.
Concerning the Scaffold Cane shared use path, the city council adopted an ordinance directing the mayor to apply for approximately $842,000 in Transportation Alternative Program funds administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. City Administrator Rose Beverly noted that since design is mostly complete for the project, the city will begin securing right-of-way for the bridge and path.
In other action, the council unanimously voted to donate a fire truck to the Wolf Cave Volunteer Fire Department in Breathitt County. The vehicle dates back to 1994, and was declared surplus property by the council. It is designated for donation as part of an effort to help flood ravaged communities of southeastern Kentucky.
During mayoral and council comments, officials urged residents to attend the Berea Chamber of Commerce annual Spoonbread Festival in the coming week. Mayor Bruce Fraley urged citizens to invite friends and family from out of town to experience the festival and to experience Berea.
The next Berea City Council meeting will take place on September 20.
