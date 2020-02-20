The Berea City Council adopted a revised ethics ordinance and then dissolved an Ad Hoc committee formed to update the code during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
The ordinance helps the city in its efforts to guard against conflicts of interest, nepotism and adds harsher penalties for ethics violations in the future. The ordinance adds that the city cannot employ relatives of elected officials, the city administrator, city clerk, police chief and fire chief in addition to council members and the mayor.
The ordinance also states that no officer, employee, or appointee shall directly or indirectly solicit or accept any gift valued at more than $75, whether it is money, loans, travel, entertainment, other objects, or promise of such.
The rule does not apply to gifts accepted officially on behalf of the City of Berea.
Regarding the use of city property, the measure states that no officer or employee of the city shall use city time, funds, personnel, equipment, or other personal or real property for private use unless it is specifically allowed by city policy, or unless said benefit is available to the general public.
The use of city facilities for political endorsements also is limited and adds that officers or employees may not engage in political activities by using city employees, uniforms, facilities or engage in political activity when they are supposed to be working at the city.
Following passage of the ordinance, an Ad Hoc committee charged with updating the ordinance was disbanded.
The council also entered into a new contract with Waste Connections. The new contract increases to 28 cents per month, an average of $3.36 per year for residential pickup. The new contract also stipulates that Waste Connections agrees to investigate and resolve issues raised by customers, and that they’ll keep a written record of how those issues are resolved. Under the terms of the draft, the city is entitled to a copy of that written report on customer service, and Waste Connections would agree to provide it to the city administration.
In other business
• The council approved final reading of a fire prevention code, and an amended budget for the current fiscal year.
• Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley appointed Lesha Hays to the Madison County EMS Board for a 2-year term and she will be recommended to the Madison County Fiscal Court for final approval. Fraley also appointed Janel Lakes Davenport and Robert “Peanut” Johnson Sr. to the Berea Human Rights Commission.
• Berea Arts Accelerator Director Jeffrey Carpenter presented a 35-tile quilt mural to the city, a collaboration between Berea and Yatsugatake, Japan. The quilt features inspirational messages written in the Japanese language.
• Fraley signed a certificate of emergency on Feb. 7 to deal with an issue at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. A bearing was ordered for $25,031 from Lakeside Equipment.
• Accepted a bid from Buchanan Contracting for $2, 311,340 on the Walnut Meadow and South Middletown Pump Station project.
