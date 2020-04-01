In a 5-3 vote, the Berea City Council adopted a measure Tuesday to revise the city’s invocation procedures for council meetings. Under the provisions of the new ordinance, the invocation will be delivered by council members on a rotating basis.
The vote took place during the council’s second-ever video conference meeting, in which all of the attending officials checked in from various locations throughout the city. The video format raised concerns from council members Emily LaDouceur and John Payne, who asserted the arrangement does not allow for sufficient public input on the proposed invocation ordinance.
Both Payne and LaDouceur moved to delay a vote on the ordinance, with Payne motioning to table the measure, while LaDouceur later motioned to refer the ordinance back to the Invocations Committee for further consideration. Both motions were voted down, though LaDouceur and Payne were joined by Steve Caudill on the motions to delay the final vote.
In recent months, LaDouceur advocated amending the city’s established procedure, which invited only clergy from brick and mortar churches to deliver the invocation at council meetings. LaDouceur argued the city’s policy was too exclusive and should include others who wished to participate. Council member David Rowlette, meanwhile, voted against the new invocation policy Tuesday, stating he felt the existing policy of inviting local clergymen was adequate.
In other business, council voted to give Mayor Bruce Fraley authority to participate in a bid process to secure a $250,000 grant to construct a shared use trail along Scaffold Cane Road. The 2/3 mile, ten-foot wide path would be constructed with assistance from the Kentucky Recreational Trails Program and would enable the city to address a long-standing safety issue for cyclists and pedestrians who travel the road. Emily LaDouceur cast a dissenting vote, suggesting the information to move forward with the project was based on polling from the Survey Monkey social platform, which LaDouceur asserts is unreliable for public surveys because people can vote multiple times.
Mayor Bruce Fraley noted the survey was drafted by the Blue Grass Area Development District. The measure was adopted in a 7-1 vote.
Council also voted to accept a bid from Don Combs to buy a house at 103 Meadowlark Drive for $71,000. The city had acquired the property in a lawsuit settlement.
Also Tuesday, city officials outlined several steps the administration has taken as the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, including closing city facilities to walk-in traffic. City Administrator David Gregory noted the administration has had to make tough decisions recently, including closing certain park facilities such as restrooms, basketball courts, and playground equipment to aid attempts to fight the spread of the virus. Both Gregory and Mayor Fraley also noted the city has launched a new page on Bereaky.gov that highlights services and information to help citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During mayoral and council comments, officials warned the city is likely in for financial challenges as the state’s social distancing policy impacts local businesses and industries. Mayor Fraley urged citizens to support local restaurants and businesses by buying restaurant take out and purchasing gift cards, and he urged people to call ahead to see which businesses are operating. Fraley added he was also impressed by the response of citizens who were pitching in to volunteer where possible and who are looking out for the city’s elder residents.
Councilmember Jim Davis struck a somber note during his comments, noting the pandemic “…is going to hurt our city financially.” He said that because some local factories have cut worker hours due to the quarantine policy, the city’s budget will likely be affected. Rowlette agreed, noting the impact on small businesses in town. “It’s really going to be tough in the coming weeks and months,” Rowlette said. Steve Caudill echoed the sentiments of other council members when he urged citizens to reach out and support restaurants and businesses.
On the positive side, Gregory noted the city has taken several affirmative steps to help citizens through the crisis, including postponing net profit taxes, suspending disconnections of sewer, water and electric services for non-payment, and suspending late fees and convenience fees for local utilities. The administration has also cut back working hours to a three-day work week, though essential personnel such as fire, police, utility and public work staff remain on duty.
Gregory added the city’s waste collection contractor, Waste Connections, experienced a delay in picking up certain streets because of the high volume of household trash being generated now that citizens are staying in their homes.
