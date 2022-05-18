Berea City Council members asked for more citizen input before casting a final vote on a proposed zone change in Farristown.
The request came during Tuesday’s business meeting after the council heard the first reading of an ordinance that consolidates 87 acres and a 1.2-acre parcel into an industrial zone on Menelaus Road. Two thirds of the land has already been zoned industrial for years, however, some remaining plots are still zoned R-1 Residential and A-1 Agricultural. The city proposes changing the zoning to I-2, Industrial Park District.
Residents from Farristown, along with other citizens, have asked the city to reconsider the plan to turn the area into an industrial zone, citing the a potential impact on remaining Farristown residents as well as the need to preserve the neighborhood’s unique history as an African American community.
“This is our history and we must respect that,” said resident Aaron Banther, who stated the heritage of Farristown is valuable to people of all races. “That’s before arts and crafts, the Spoonbread Festival – that’s Berea and the principles upon which John Fee founded this area, which used to be called Glades.”
After expressing concern about the potential environmental and safety impact of industrial development in the area, Banther urged council members to see the community and consult Farristown residents before making a final decision.
Tuesday’s discussion stems from a May 10 meeting of the Berea Planning Commission when that body unanimously voted to recommend the zone change to the Berea City Council. Some commissioners expressed sympathy with Farristown residents, but cited the need for jobs in the city. At that meeting, officials also noted there have been several opportunities for citizen input over the years, including widely publicized meetings concerning the drafting of the Berea Comprehensive Plan and the Future Land Use Map, both of which date back to 2015.
Berea City Council members Steve Caudill and Katie Startzman suggested hearing further input from citizens, at which point Caudill proposed a future work session before the city is required to cast a final vote.
On a related note, Farristown residents expressed concern about the now-condemned Farristown bridge, the closure of which forces emergency vehicles to take a much longer route to reach emergencies in Farristown. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted that the city is actively lobbying state officials to do something about the broken bridge, but that it is part of a state road, and thus under the control of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. City officials have urged citizens to join the city in contacting state authorities to voice their concerns.
In other news, the council unanimously adopted a resolution in support of a National Heritage Area Designation to preserve Kentucky wildlands and parts of rural Appalachia. Speaking in support of the resolution, Dr. John Fox cited the need to preserve areas for their historic and tourism value. Fox has spearheaded an effort to preserve pathways throughout Kentucky, including Boone Trace Trail, which was forged by Daniel Boone.
Also adopted unanimously by the council was a resolution endorsing a municipal road aid agreement between the city and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The agreement provides for $300,667 in funds for construction, reconstruction and maintenance of certain roads and bridges.
Tuesday’s meeting also included the presentation of proclamations and recognitions. Codes Enforcement Administrator Amanda Haney accepted a proclamation declaring May 2022 as Building Safety Month in Berea. As part of Building Safety Month, codes and planning officials are encouraging citizens to ensure their house numbers are clearly displayed on their homes to ensure emergency services personnel can correctly locate addresses when police and fire departments, or Madison County EMS are called for assistance.
Meanwhile, Berea Public Works Director Roy Curtis and his staff were honored as part of a proclamation for National Public Works Week, which runs May 15-21. Public works was honored for greatly contributing to the quality of life of the city, including maintaining city infrastructure, public areas, water ways, and other infrastructure that is vital to citizens.
Accepting a proclamation for Older Americans Month 2022 was local author Jeff Reuben, who is an advocate for policies that encourage a more inclusive community for local seniors. Reuben called for a continued recognition of the contributions of older citizens.
The council also accepted a recommendation from Public Works Director Curtis to purchase a used tractor mower and boom for $127,000. Curtis said buying the equipment used would allow the city to benefit from the new equipment, but still save money. His request was unanimously approved.
Berea Municipal Utilities General Manager Kevin Howard and BMU staff were honored for receiving the American Public Power Association award for reliability. The award is based on U.S. Energy Information Administration, and was awarded to BMU for a second year in a row, citing the utilities lack of outages as well as its ability to quicky recover power during emergencies.
The next Berea City Council business meeting is slated for June 7.
