By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Discussions, debates, and approvals of the 2023 budgets for the Madison County Sheriff and County Clerk dominated the first meeting of the new calendar year for the fiscal court.
The court voted 4-1 to approve the $5,827,534.39 budget request for the sheriff’s department after much discussion. New magistrate Billy Ray Hughes was the lone no vote.
Hughes said the sheriff’s requested budget grew 40 percent over last year and the dramatic increase is something he could not support at this time.
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said the budget was the largest in the 12 years he had been a member of the department. Coyle said the two largest items in the 2023 budget were increases in payroll and the purchase of new vehicles.
Coyle requested a $5,000 pay increase for full-time deputies, $4,000 for four members of the office staff, and $1,500 for court security.
“This is a big pay raise but a needed pay raise when you look at the entire state,” Coyle said. “Everywhere in the state is short on officers and we want to retain officers and keep the officers that we train. We have to bring our money up to do that.”
The raise would increase full-time officers pay from $45,800 to $50,800.
Coyle added Kentucky State Troopers recently received a $15,000 per year pay raise. He added Richmond City officers' pay starts at $56,000, while Berea City officers starting pay ranges between $54,000 and $55,000.
The sheriff’s budget also requested the purchase of five new cruisers at a total price of $331,562.30. That number includes the purchase price of the vehicles ($45,620 each), as well as purchasing the necessary equipment and installation ($20,692.46 per vehicle).
Coyle said the department currently operates a fleet of 52 vehicles, 16 of which have 50,000 or less miles.
The maintenance fee for the vehicles will remain at $5,000 through the county garage while the requested amount for vehicle fuel is $160,000.
“I would love to have this much money to give to the sheriff, but I don’t think we can afford it,” Hughes said. “Their budget has more than doubled over the past two years. It’s a big pill to swallow. I wish we could afford it, but I just can’t see it.”
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said the decision on whether or not to approve the requested budget should be based on whether or not the court supports law enforcement in the county.
“Are we going to support law enforcement, financially support law enforcement, to have a law enforcement presence out in the unincorporated limits of our county,” he asked court members.
Taylor said state police manpower is not what it used to be, and it continues to go down, while the sheriff’s department has continuously increased its manpower. The state police no longer work a third shift in the county due to an agreement with the sheriff's department.
In Kentucky, the sheriff's oﬃce is responsible for tax collection, serving legal papers, and providing court security. Providing law enforcement is not something that is required of the sheriff’s department.
Taylor said increasing the salaries of sheriff oﬃce personnel was a cause and effect of the state legislature passing a bill last session that gave state troopers the $15,000 raise.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed the bill in April 2022 taking Kentucky’s State Trooper pay from the 74th in the county to the top ﬁve. Starting trooper pay increased from $40,000 to $55,000. When the pay raise took effect, the state employed 856 full-time sworn troopers, which was about 150 short of what they needed.
“I’m not saying the state police did not deserve the raise,” Taylor said. “In fact, I’m very thankful for our state police and everything that they do. But there is a consequence that came down from that for local governments and we are talking about that consequence right now. The city of Richmond, the city of Berea, they are having to increase their pay to stay competitive. It’s market driven.”
Taylor said the state legislature approving the raise for state troopers when they were short on oﬃcers was a lot easier than county governments having to increase the pay of their sheriff departments to remain competitive. “Here we are having to increase our manpower and sheriff’s department to make sure our citizens are safe because we are elected to make decisions to protect our community. These are some of the unfunded mandates that get passed down to us indirectly.”
The struggle to adequately fund law enforcement in the county has been a struggle since day one for Taylor. “Since I have been here I have felt like I needed to support law enforcement because it was not getting done,” he said, adding the sheriff’s department budget request eight years ago totaled $878,000. “Our sheriff’s department has become the major law enforcement agency in our county.”
Taylor said the state legislature should be doing more to support local law enforcement in terms of giving local governments more money to subsidize the cost of paying oﬃcers.
“Law enforcement, that’s what we are paying for,” Taylor said. “We, as a ﬁscal court, have to decide if we want to pay and support and pay ﬁnancially to provide a law enforcement presence in our county to combat the drug epidemic to keep our community safe.”
Hughes said he was concerned about the cost to other county services if the sheriff’s oﬃce budget continues to increase over the years. “It comes down to what we can afford,” he said. “There's been a tremendous increase in the past couple of years in funding requests. It will impact other services in the county in the future.”
Magistrate Tom Botkin said he would support the budget request this year. “ I want to see our people get paid to keep them here,” he said. “But this is the last budget for me where I will support a major increase in salary.”
Magistrate Stephen Lochmueller echoed Botkin that he would support the budget request. “Retention of oﬃcers is key to help us keep us moving forward. I ran on a platform to support law enforcement and that is what I am doing today.”
Madison County Court Clerk Kenny Barger requested approval for a total budget of $28,207,500. He laid out receipts and expenditures in the operational budget of $2,128,047.
Barger explained to the new magistrates on the court that his budget was not a real budget. “Our revenues must meet our expenditures. In our oﬃce that is typically not what happens,” he said. “Our oﬃce is a fee oﬃce and we operate off of our fees but like most clerk oﬃces, we end up with excess fees at the end of the year.”
The clerk’s oﬃce pays the court 25 percent of all revenues at the end of each quarter.
“We try to be as customer focused and cost effective as we possibly can within our budget,” Barger said.
Barger also addressed the court concerning the relocation of his oﬃce from the courthouse to 321 North Main St. The relocation is part of the $10-million courthouse renovation project where the courthouse will transition into expanded space for the Circuit Courts. Following the renovations, the courthouse will become solely focused on the judicial branch and all administrative functions of county government will be housed in customer-focused locations.
The building is the former planning and zoning building and is already a county-owned property so no lease space is required for the relocation of the office.
The court approved a resolution to allocate funds to remodel the building to accommodate the clerk’s office staff. The clerk’s office will advertise for bids not to exceed $30,000 with a total renovation cost of $300,000.
Barger said the new office will be designed to move customers in and out quickly. “The customers will walk in and they will see everyone. It’s all counterspace.”
Leading up the move, signage will be placed in and around the courthouse to direct customers to the new location.
In other business:
• Judge Taylor proclaimed January to be school board recognition month.
• Appointed Scott Shepherd to a four-year term as Madison County Road Supervisor.
• Ratified the city of Berea’s appointments to the Madison County Airport Board. George Wyatt and Charles Conley were appointed to four-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.