Judges Report
• Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor continued to remind Madison County residents that they will soon no longer be able to renew their drivers licenses at the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office in the court house. All drivers licenses and Real IDs much be obtained at the new Kentucky Department of Transportation regional office located in the old Richmond Mall.
• Replacement of the Maple Grove Road bridge is set to begin on Monday May 17
• EKU spring commencents are scheduled for Friday and Saturday May 7 and 8,
• Berea Chamber of Commerce is offering $2,000 scholarships to the class of 2021 at Berea Community and Madison Southern High schools. Seniors should contact their school counselors for applications and additional information. Deadline for submission of applications is Friday, April 30 at midnight
• Berea Police Department Spring Clean is scheduled for Saturday, May 15. Everyone will meet at Berea City Hall at 9 a.m. Individuals are asked to bring gloves, trash bags or anything else needed for cleanup. For more information contact the Berea Police Department.
• Fort Booonesboro State Park is open for the season. The Fort is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The campground and picnic pavilions are closed due to the recent flooding.
• Richmond Chamber of Commerce 40th Annual Business on the Greens golf tournament is scheduled for May 24 at Boones Trace National Golf Club.
