RICHMOND — The Madison County Fiscal Court packed a lot of business into its short special called meeting Tuesday in Richmond.
The Court approved the application for a $13,000 CARES Act grant for the Central Kentucky Airport to help offset revenue losses over the last year due to the Covid19 crisis. The County applied for and received a similar $20,000 grant last year.
Magistrates also approved the bid of Management Concepts LLC to provide training classes for all Madison County CSEPP staff. Two courses per year will be provided with the cost of one class coming from the Madison County CSEPP budget and the second course paid for from the Kentucky Emergency Management budget.
Detroit Salt Company was selected from four bidders to provide salt to the Madison County Road Department for the upcoming year. Detroit Salt submitted the low bid of $97.20 per ton for the
35,000 tons of salt the county estimates needing this winter.
Detroit Salt salt provided the same amount of salt last to the county last year.
In other business,
the court:
• scheduled its annual budget workshop for Monday, May 4 at 9:30 a.m.
• approved an updated memorandum of understanding between the Bluegrass Chemical Activity (BGCA) and the Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD), Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternative (BCWA) and Madison County to provide guidance and response in the unlikely event of a chemical release from the Blue Grass Chemical Activity.
• entered into an agreement with Election Systems and Software, LLC (ES&S) to provide technical support for the County’s Express Vote BMD equipment and software which it previously purchased from ES&S. The equipment is used by the county to print absentee ballots for all elections. ES&S personnel will be on hand in the county on election days to provide in person support.
• approved hiring Scott Clark as seasonal grounds crew at Battlefield Golf Course
