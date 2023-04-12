County approves state road improvements

By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
The Madison County Fiscal Court heard and approved recommendations from the state transportation department for the county’s rural and secondary roads at its April 11 meeting at Berea City Hall.
Casey Smith, Kentucky Department of Transportation District 7, discussed the Rural Secondary Road Program (RS), which is funded by 22.2% of the state motor fuels tax revenue. These funds are used for the construction, reconstruction, and maintenance of secondary and rural roads in each county. The Transportation Cabinet is responsible for expending all Rural Secondary Program funds. Madison County is eligible for $845,936 in road funding.
The state recommended and the court approved using the funds to improve four sections of roads within the county. KY 499/Crooksville Rd. from U.S. 421 to Muddy Creek Rd. will see shoulder work and chip and seal work; KY 1984/ Maple Grove Rd., a two-mile section beginning at Newby Rd. and ending two miles before the Tates Creek intersection; KY 977/College Hill Rd.. beginning at KY 52 to Oakley Wells Rd.; and KY876/Barnes Mill Rd. at Redwood Pike to Crutcher Drive.
The court approved the county road aid agreement for fiscal year 2024 adopting all county and state roads into the county road system to receive an amount of $1,598,558.72, which is paid through the state fuel tax. The county will receive 60% of the funding in August and 10% at the end of the fiscal year once the state fuel tax has been calculated. The state will place 3% of the funding on hold for the county.
In other business
• Approved a first reading of a 2023 general budget amendment to include $62,315 in unbudgeted receipts. The money is a grant reimbursement for the purchase of 50 poll books for County Court Clerk Kenny Barger.
• Approved a memorium of understanding with Estill County Fiscal Court Microwave Path
• Approved a memorium of understanding with the Madison County Fire Department and the Blue Grass Chemical Activity Blue Grass Army Depot
• Modified the God’s Outreach Food Distribution Center Grant to extend the contract for the construction of a distribution center from Jun
e 2023 to December 31,2024 to allow time for project completion.
• Approved a mutual aid agreement between the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Madison County Fire Department.
-Appointed Shannon Pennington and Phyllis Adams to the Madison County Ethics Board.
