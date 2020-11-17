Madison County Attorney Jennie Y. Haymond, Madison County Attorney has formed a Domestic Violence Docket in cooperation with the Madison District Judges, Earl-Ray Neal, Charles W. Hardin and Cole Adams Maier.
Under the new domestic violence protocol adopted by the Madison District Court all misdemeanor cases involving issues of domestic violence will placed on one docket for prosecution regardless of which police agency or party brings the criminal complaint.
Ms. Haymond explained, “that allowing all of the domestic violence cases to be prosecuted on one docket will ensure that Madison County complies with the most current domestic violence protocols and will also ensure that domestic violence cases are prosecuted uniformly and consistently throughout all police agencies.” Domestic violence cases often involve multiple agencies, courts and witnesses and allowing all of these cases to be on one docket with one prosecutor promotes a better outcome for victims. The goal our Court system and the Madison County Attorney’s office is to protect victims of domestic violence in a system that recognizes the unique aspects of these types of cases.
The conclusion of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, presented an opportune time to make the changes necessary for the Domestic Violence Docket. Madison County adopted The Madison County Blueprint for Safety back in March of 2018. Ms. Haymond stated, “as with all new things there are processes that take time and need finessed. This is a big step for my office and the court system to continue further with the Blueprint. It is sad and extremely unfortunate that one experiences domestic violence in their relationship, but it is something that myself and my office takes very seriously. We do everything in our power to protect our citizens from being exposed to such behavior again.” Domestic violence continues to be one of the highest crime areas and statistically accounts for a large portion of the District Court criminal docket.
Beginning in January, 2021, the misdemeanor domestic violence docket will be held on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month. The Hon. Earl-Ray Neal will preside over this docket initially. Ms. Haymond said that, “she appreciates the efforts of Judge Neal, Judge Hardin and Judge Maier in establishing the misdemeanor domestic violence docket.”
Please feel free to contact the Madison County Attorney’s Office with any questions on the program.
