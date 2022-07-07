The Madison County Fiscal Court approved its 2022-23 budget at its previous Fiscal Court meeting on June 28.
A few of the highlights of the budget cycle include an increase in the fuel budget to reflect the increase in cost, the addition of the new clerk fund as mandated by the new State legislation; several funding pass throughs that are neutral to the county but show on this year’s budget including the God’s Outreach CDBG grant and AOC funding of the courthouse construction.
There are no proposed tax or rate increases necessary to support these recommendations.
The most notable change in this year’s budget, effective July 1 is an increase in salaries and an update to the county’s pay plan structure for all current and future employees. Using new pay plans established for general and public safety roles, employees will receive either a new salary using the same pay range placement they had on the previous plan, or they will receive a seven percent cost of living adjustment to their original salary — whichever is greater.
This salary increase does not include the Judge-Executive or other constitutional offices. Unlike employees or even city officials, salaries of county leadership are set by the State Legislature annually and
adopted for all elected officials statewide through the General Assembly based on population. These changes are passed down to local governments.
“At the end of the day, this is about making sure our county has the best team of people possible to serve the citizens of Madison County,” Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said. “The state of the job market these past two years has made it difficult to fill positions across all sectors—but it’s been especially tough for local governments and certain positions. We’ve had positions open in some departments (like our Road Department), for nearly two years. We feel confident these recommendations will make us more competitive regionally and further support our retention efforts among current staff while ensuring our employees’ wages consider the current financial climate, CPI and inflation they are experiencing.”
The county currently has 13 different positions open on their website (https://madisoncountyky.us/jobs) and several of those roles have more than one position available, including CDL Drivers. The county has currently has 33.5 unfilled positions and is currently only 80 percent staffed.
In January 2022, Madison County implemented an employee engagement survey and more than 70 percent of employees provided feedback. In addition, an employee recruitment and retention task force conducted a classification and total compensation study to better ensure the County is offering competitive compensation to continue to attract and retain quality talent across all departments. The County team has looked at similar roles in other Kentucky local governments, utilities, and even private sector organizations that were either similar in terms of size and delivery of services, geographic location, or direct competitors for talent. They also considered organizations in the region that have recently announced salary increase initiatives.
“We have worked diligently for months to collect relevant internal feedback and data for comparison with outside organizations,” said Morgan Elliston, HR Coordinator. “We appreciate the time and effort county staff put into completing the survey and helping us address our workforce shortages and how we can be more competitive. Our employees are overwhelmingly proud to work for Madison County government.”
Non-salary benefits such as paid holidays, vacation time, insurance plans and non-traditional work schedules were also considered when comparing the County with other organizations. The County was generally found in line with others across these areas.
The County evaluates its pay plan annually in relation to the consumer price index (CPI) and recommendations from the State of Kentucky and regularly reviews selected positions for comparison with similar jobs in the market. The Fiscal Court has also approved performance-based merit and pay scale/market adjustments for the past eight fiscal years since FY15.
The County will continue to monitor recruitment and retention statistics as well as watch for other factors internal and external to the organization to assess future steps for similar studies and adjustments.
“Our team is committed to providing Madison County residents with robust and efficient services,” Taylor said. “The salary and pay plan recommendations will further strengthen our ability to be a competitive employer in our region while recognizing the service our current and future employees provide to our county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.