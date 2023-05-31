By Leslie Barlow
For The Citizen
The Office of the Kentucky Attorney General announced Madison County is one of 12 randomly selected counties that will undergo a 2023 post-primary election inquiry.
The 12 counties are: Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger said the county is required to submit paperwork to the state to ensure all of the vote totals, paperwork, rosters, and procedures were followed during the May 16 primary election.
Barger added the county has not yet been contacted by the state to turn over the requested paperwork. “It will probably be a month or more before the state requests the needed paperwork,” he said, adding the county is still awaiting the results of the 2022 primary election audit.
“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”
Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than 12 counties. These 12 counties were randomly selected in a public forum within 20 days of the primary election.
After completing independent investigations in each of the 12 counties, the Attorney General’s Office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.
State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for audit following the May 2023 primary included: Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.