Madison County Schools has released its plan for the upcoming school year and a full return to in-person learning is a top priority for the district.
“We know the value of face-to-face, in-person learning and our goal is to maximize those learning opportunities this year,” Madison County Schools Superintendent David Gilliam said in a message on the school web site Monday. “In order to do this, we must have students and staff in attendance every day. We will continuously monitor many sources of data for our state and community, but the piece of data that will be most relevant to us during this school year is the impact of COVID infections and quarantine on student (and) staff attendance in our district.”
Gilliam said the district will require masks on regular bus routes and will recommend, but not require masks for all persons “while indoors in all classroom and non-classroom settings, unless otherwise exempted.”
“We will start the year by continuing with many of our mitigation strategies, but leave masking as a personal choice as long as attendance remains strong,” Gilliam said. “If we should see a decrease in attendance during a time when community transmission numbers are high, then we will begin to phase in additional mitigation strategies that will include mandatory masking, increased social distance, and restrictions on group gatherings.”
• Berea Community Schools unveiled its plans for re-opening and all students, administrators and staff will be expected to wear masks.
The same policy will apply to those riding on school buses and other methods of transportation.
