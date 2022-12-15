New businesses in Madison County will now pay a one-time $50 fee to operate in Madison County following approval on second reading at the Dec. 13 Fiscal Court meeting.
Agriculture businesses, such as farms, as well as not-for-profit organizations that have submitted 501c(3) are exempt from the licensing fee.
The new license fee schedule replaces the yearly $10 fee current businesses operating within the county pay to operate. Businesses currently operating in the county will be “grandfathered in” and will not be required to pay the $50 fee.
The new licensing fee will be overseen by Bert Thomas, planning and development director’s office.
In other business
• Appointed Charles Hay and Diane Smith to the Madison County
Library Board beginning Jan. 1, 2023 through Jan. 1, 2027.
• Appointed Kimberly Campbell to the Valley View Ferry Board
• Named Madison County Fire Chief Tim Gray to the position of Interim Madison County EMA/CSEEP Director and to the Madison County Search and Rescue Board. Gray will receive $200 per week for all additional responsibilities beginning Dec. 7, 2022.
• Hired Barry Bryant to the position of full-time general laborer and truck driver for the Madison County Road Department at a rate of $16 per hour beginning Dec. 19.
• Approved the Madison County Humane Society to apply for Penny Fix Spay and Neuter Grant and the Bow Wow Buddies Grant. The Penny Fix grant would award up to $2,000 to applicants. The Bow Wow Buddies Grant would award up to $2,500 once per year to pay toward veterinary medical expenses for one canine.
