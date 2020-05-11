Spending will be down for the Madison County Fiscal Court in the next budget year as officials anticipate uncertainty concerning revenues.
At a special called meeting of the court by video on Tuesday, officials reviewed a plan that calls for approximately $72 million in spending, down $6 million from fiscal year 2019-2020.
County Treasurer Glenna Smith noted a significant portion of that spending cut is due to projects being completed for the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program, which concluded major construction last year.
The 2020-2021 budget recommends significant cuts to the Road Department Budget, down to $3.8 million from $4.3 million. Overall, the department faces spending cuts of approximately $427,000. On the revenue side, officials are facing uncertainty since some state road aid funds are tied to gasoline sales, which are significantly down because of the COVID-19 quarantine. Gasoline prices are also lower in the U.S. as a result of international market conditions. So far, county road aid is budgeted for $1.4 million for the coming fiscal year, though it dropped off by $163,493 from the previous year.
Maintenance of the Madison County Detention Center continues to be a challenge for the county, as costs for part-time and overtime hours went over budget during the last fiscal year. Transfers out of General Fund into the Jail Fund increased by $448,000 because of a loss of revenues, officials said.
Addressing the condition of the detention center, Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor noted that $600,000 in jail renovation projects have been proposed. In one example, Jailer Steve Tussey noted that the facility’s drainage system is in need of repair to the tune of $220,000, due mostly to poor design and settling in the building. Additionally, Tussey notes that the heating and air conditioning systems are also likely in need of replacement. On the bright side, officials noted the jail’s crowding problems have eased during the pandemic.
The spending plan also calls for major building improvements - $5 million for court facilities and $1 million for the renovation of the Chase Bank building. Courthouse Annex renovation will also include $200,000 for the County Clerk Kenny Barger’s offices, officials said.
Meanwhile, the 2020-2021 budget includes no salary increases for the county’s staff or elected officials, though salaries of some officers are mandated to increase by state law, such as the county attorney, Smith said.
At one point, Magistrate Larry Combs asked how much money is being spent on the maintenance of the Battlefield Golf Course. Smith replied that according to the most recent figure available – 2018-2019 - the county spent $226,000 more than it took in at the course. That figure was consistent with the four prior years as noted by Smith.
In terms of revenues, the county’s new insurance premium tax will bring in $1.8 million this year. Insurance companies will start collecting that revenue July 1, but those funds won’t begin being transferred to the county until late October of this year. Had the county collected the tax for the entire year, the collection would have been $2.5 million, officials said.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s discussion, Taylor said the county would have to continue to spend conservatively and estimate revenues conservatively because of the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The Fiscal Court will review a first reading of the 2020-2021 budget, after which the budget will be available for public review on the county’s website.
———
The next meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will be take place May 12 at 9:30 a.m.
