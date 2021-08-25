As required by law, the Madison County Fiscal Court approved adoption of the 2021 Ad Valorem Rates for the county during its regular scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Magistrates approved accepting the compensating rate for real property and the tangeable personal property and inventory rates based on the compensating rate.
The compensating rate for real property will be set at 7.6 cents per $100, down from last year’s rate of 8 cents per $100.
The tangeable personal property and inventory rates for 2021 will be set at 9.5 cents per $100, while the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rates will be set at 10 cents per $100.
The compensating rate is based on the overall assessed property values are in the county.
As property values increase, the compensating rate typically goes down.
The Madison County property tax rate is approximately 1 percent.
That means that if a resident owns a property valued at $100,000, they would pay $1,000 in property tax to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
That $1,000 is then divided between six taxing districts in the county, Fiscal Court, Madison County Schools, the health department, library, ambulance, extension office and the State of Kentucky.
Under the adopted compensating rate, Fiscal Court will receive $76 of the $1,000 of paid taxes. “Last year, for every $1,000 individuals paid in property tax, the county received $80. This year, based on increased property valuation, the county will receive $76 per $1,000 paid in taxes,” Judge/Executive Regan Taylor said. “So, the rate is actually going down.
“The compensating rate is compensating based on the total amount of revenues the county received the prior year. It doesn’t give more revenue, it gives the same amount.”
“The property tax equasion is very complicated and is hard to understand. I sympathize with tax payers and residents that it’s very hard to understand,” Taylor added.
The Court also approved the second reading of a zone change proposal to change property located at 3276, 3278, 3280 and 3292 Lexington Road be rezoned from UC4IC (Urban Corridor Interstate Commercial) and UC1 (Urban Corridor Single Family Residential) to UC11 (Planned Unit Development or PUD).
Planned Unit Developments contain varied types of uses, such as housing and commercial properties within the same developments.
The Planning Commission, nor Fiscal Court received any community feedback, for or against, the proposed zone change for the property.
This was the first Planned Unit Development approved in the county.
In other business the Court:
• Approved an agreement between Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for the 2021 Waste Tire Management Program which provided funds for the collection and disposal of waste tires. The 2021 Waste Tire Collection event in Madison County will be October 7,8 and 9 at the County Road Department’s south location at 208 Clarksville Lane in Richmond. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 7 and 8 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. The collection is for individuals only, no dealers or garages can participate and participation will be monitored. During the last event three years ago, more than 20,000 tires were collected.
• Approved the adoption of Serenity Way into the county road system for maintenance. The road, located in the Serenity Acres subdivision is 2,287 foot long and by 20 foot wide.
• Approved contracting with Compass Municipal Advisors LLC and Stites and Harbison PLLC to provide professional financial and legal advice in the administration, planning and execution of the federal assistance the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved the appointment of Mark Farris to the Madison County EMS Board to a term that expires in April 2022.
• Approved the hiring of Jill Williams as part-time Public Relations Coordinator in the Judge/Executive’s office.
Judges Report
Several events that were scheduled for Madison County have been cancelled due to the increase of Covid-19 cases, including; The Battle of Richmond scheduled for Aug. 28-29, Hopes Wings Evening of Hope scheduled for Aug. 27, Patty A. Clay PACA Ball scheduled for Sept.11 and the White Hall State Shrine’s Golden Anniversary Celebration scheduled for Sept. 17.
Events still on as scheduled:
• Richmond Parks Kids Fest Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The Berea Spoonbread Festival Sept. 17-19. Contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce for more information.
• Richmond’s First Millstone Festival Oct. 9.
