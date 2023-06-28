A severe storm swept through the area Sunday, leaving almost 17,000 Madison County households without electricity and caused damage across the region.
“The safety of our citizens is always our biggest concern and we are grateful that Madison County did not experience fatalities as a result of the storms that impacted so many of our citizens,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor. “Our teams of First Responders, Dispatchers, EMA and Road Department have worked around the clock to make sure our roads are passable, but also to support many citizens in assessing damage and getting that reported to the State and Federal agencies. It takes a village and I am proud of our teams when they all work together for the people of Madison County. I’ve seen a lot of that the past few days and that is always a good thing when everyone is working together for the betterment of Madison Countians – all 95,000 of them,”
The storm blew across Kentucky, leaving more than 100,000 homes across the Bluegrass without power. Residents reported large hail and property damage as a result of the high winds.
Meteorologist Chris Johnson at FOX 56, reported hail as large as baseballs and winds of up to 70 mph.
According to the National Weather Service, Madison County experienced a macroburst. The NWS defines as an outward burst of strong winds at or near the surface with horizontal dimensions of 2.5 miles or larger and winds of 100 mph or more. The macroburst had peak winds of 110 mph, along a path that was nearly 8.5 miles long and 2.5 miles wide. It affected an area from the Hillview to Bybee communities of Madison County.
Madison County Fire Chief Tim Gray said as of midmorning Tuesday about 746 county residents remained without power but crews are working to remove trees from power lines and restore power.
Taylor said the areas with the most reported damage include the Waco, Speedwell and Brassfield, but damage reports span most areas of the county.
Damage was reported at the Lake Reba baseball fields, with roofs being removed from dugouts and outfield fencing blown over, Roy Kidd Stadium on the Eastern Bypass saw fencing blown down and scattered across the roadway, an entrance to the Richmond Mall suffered glass breakage, and numerous business signs were damaged, as well as trees blown down across the area.
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle said several cruisers suffered hail damage and a tree limb fell on two vehicles inside the county impound lot.
Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin said the department responded to 13 storm calls within a one-hour period mostly related to reports of trees down.
The Madison County Road Department began clearing roads around 10:30 p.m. June 25 and worked through the night in order to get roads passable for citizens.
Taylor said all county roadways have been cleared, but crews continue to work to clear damages. “Our teams from EMA and Road Departments have been out assessing the damages that have been reported so we can pass that along to Kentucky Emergency Management and FEMA. This is what will allow us to qualify for public assistance and for citizens to receive individual assistance.”
Gray said the CSEEP-issued Alert FM devices receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service, which are activated for tornados and not severe thunderstorms. Madison County receives alerts from the NWS offices in Louisville and Jackson, not the Emergency Management Services in the county. Gray said he issued the command to sound the outdoor alert sirens to warn those outside to go inside and seek further weather-related information.
Taylor asked that citizens whose property was damaged during the storm to contact the Madison County EMA at (859) 624-4787.
