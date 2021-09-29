BEREA — COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Kentucky and Madison County is no exception. The increase of cases of the Delta variant has forced schools, businesses and government entities to continue to make adjustments in order to keep their employees and the general public safe.
Madison Fiscal Court late last week announced that they were moving their bi-monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday from the Courthouse to the Berea City Council chambers on Chestnut Street because the layout and design of the facility provided a safer venue for court members and the public who might be in attendance.
During the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Court approved a resolution to amend the Fiscal Court’s meeting schedule for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19 concerns.
In accordance with the amendment, the Fiscal Court’s remaining meetings in 2021 will be held in the Berea City Council Chambers at City Hall Annex.
Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor said the move made sense because of the continued rise of cases in the county and “to ensure the health and safety of Fiscal Court members as well as all Madison Countians,” and that fiscal court members agree that it is in the best interest of the court to change the venue to the larger space.
All dates and times for the meetings will stay the same.
Taylor thanked Berea Mayor Fraley for his willingness to so quickly accommodate the Fiscal Court by making the City Council chambers available through the end of the year.
The Court also approved a joint proclamation with Richmond City Council and Berea City Council declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Richmond, Beresa and Madison County. The proclamation asserts that the three governmental agencies “are strongly committed to addressing domestic violence and helping those who have been victimized, women, men and children.”
Jennifer Lainhart of Hopes Wings spoke to the court about the progress her program and others have made in their efforts to lower the instances of domestic violence.
Lainhart shared with the court that statewide, 44 people have died this year as the result of domestic violence, including two individuals in Madison County, one a mother of two small children.
“What that tells me is that we still have a whole lot of work to do in our county and state,” Lainhart said.
“At Hopes Wings, we do our best, but you guys know we can’t do it all by ourselves in Madison County so we’ve recruited our leaders. You all are a huge support for us, the city is a huge support, law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, we all team together to make a difference in Madison County to make it safer.”
“We can’t do that without you, so I encourage to continue to keep plucking away with us to make a dent.”
Lainhart she and her team are happy and willing to come into businesses, organizations, churches and civic groups to conduct free training for employees on how to recognize domestic violence and how to report it to the correct agencies if it is happening.
Taylor said the county had a “real jewell” in Lainhart and what she does at Hopes Wings and said it was very refreshing to know that her passion and leadership is there.
“I’m also proud of what the three governments can do together and how we are unified in the approach of trying to fight domestic violence in the county,” Taylor added.
In other business the court:
• Approved a joint proclamation with the City of Richmond and Baptist Health Richmond designating October as Paint the Town Pink Month in Madison County as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This is the 14th year of the “Paint the Town Pink” initiative and Sarah Stringfield of Baptist told the court that in the 13 previous years, the group has donated more than $100,000 to support and assist breast cancer patients in Madison County.
“We at Baptist Health get to play a critical role in the planning and execution of the event but Paint the Town Pink is truly a community event in the sense community members and organizations really have a passion for increasing awareness of breast cancer in the community,” Stringfield said. “Breast cancer impacts us all in some form or fashion.”
• Approved a proclamation declaring October as International Alpha Delta Kappa month in Madison County, recognizing the contribution of women in education.
• Approved the application for a 2021 KACo Insurance Grant Program grant to purchase ballistic helmets and vests for Madison County Fire Department and for Madison County Emergency Management Agency personnel. Maximum reimbersument is $10,000 but the amount the county receives will be determined at a future date if it is accepted. The county would be responsible for contributing an additional 20 percent to the grant.
• Approved a renewal of an agreement between the county and the Real Estate Appraisers Board for office space at the rate of $14.90 per square foot for 1,933 square feet located at 101 N. Madison Ave. Richmond.
• Approved a lease agreement with Unified Prosecutorial System for the Commonwealth Attorney’s office located at 101 N. 1st Street, Richmond at the rate of $14.90 per square foot for 2,292 square feet of office space.
• Approved the promotion of four firefighters in the Madison County Fire Department. Promoted from Firefighter 2 to Firefighter 3 were, Greg Lovett, Dylan Rogers, Corey Evans and Levi Taylor.
Judges Report
• The Madison Central Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Oct. 30 beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Richmond.
• EKU’s Town and Gown Tailgate is Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse lawn. The EKU Homecoming Parade begins around 6 p.m.
• The Boone Way, US 25 yard sale Friday and Saturday Oct. 1-2.
• The Madison County Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event will be Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Road Department south location on Clarkesville Lane. A list of allowed items for disposal can be found in an ad on this page.
• The Madison County Waste Tire Collection event will be Oct 7-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Madison County Road Department south location on Clarkesville Lane.
• The annual Kentucky River Sweep will be October 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Boonesboro beach. Lunch will be served afterward. Volunteers are needed for the event.
• The 60th annual Kentucky Guild of Artists & Craftsmen Fall Arts Fair October 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Indian Fort Theater in Berea.
• The first Richmond Millstone Festival Oct. 9 in downtown Richmond beginning at 9 a.m. Contact Richmond Parks and Recreation for more information.
• The Richmond Halloween Hoedown will once again be at Lake Reba Thursday Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Trick or Treat hours in Richmond, Madison County and Berea will be Sunday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
