The Madison County Fiscal Court is joining the real estate market.
Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced Tuesday the court will be selling the first portion of properties that have already been appraised. The sale of the properties will be used to address the ongoing financial crisis. Each of the properties has been appraised by an appraiser, who established the appraised rate. Under KRS 67.0802 and the county is required to set the minimum bid for each of the properties at those appraised rates. The properties are as follows:
• Parcel 8 at 976 Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $300,000).
• Parcel 9 (Lot 2) on Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $215,000).
• Parcel 10 on General Cruft Drive (Minimum Bid: $225,000).
• Parcel 11 (Lot E-1) on US 25/Berea Road (Minimum Bid: $87,000).
Taylor told the court an open house will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on March 14 and 2-6 p.m. on March 24 for property located on Parcel 8 at 976 Battlefield Memorial Highway. Sealed bids will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at 135 West Irvine Street, Suite 300 in Richmond. Bids will be opened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 27 at the Madison County Fiscal Courtroom.
“We felt like we needed to (have an open house) so potential buyers could come and see it,” Taylor said. “With the lots, there is no point in that because (potential buyers) can go and see them anytime they would like.”
Other properties owned by the court, including Wilgreen Lake, New Road and Battlefield Golf Course are expected to be available for bid in July.
To help address budget concerns within his own department, Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle informed the court of the sale of three vehicles, including a pair of Hummers owned by the Sheriff’s Department totaling $20,390. The court approved monies from the sale to be be transferred from the general fund to Coyle’s budget. Coyle said the Hummers have been a great asset and added his department is keeping three in inventory.
In other business:
• The court approved a zoning change at 1650 Berea Road from UC-1 Residential to UC-4 Commercial.
• Approved resolutions on application for a application of grant funds for assistance to firefighters and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet of Waste Management Grant Funds. Additional resolutions approved included a memorandum of understanding with the Kentucky Department Transportation of a training room, and the annual notification of agreement for FMC.
• Approved a contract with Safer Services for CSEPP Outdoor sirens for $1.8 million. The contract also includes $52,000 annual maintenance charge and both monies will be federally funded. The number of sirens in the county will be reduced from 60 to 40 but with the same capacity.
• Appointed Lesha Hays to the Library Board (Berea City Council) and Joan Klein was appointed to the Madison County EMS board.
• Hired Donnie Helton ($7.50 per hour), Daniel Wood ($7.78 per hour), Carl McCray ($7.78 per hour), James Collins ($7.78 per hour), Timothy Freeman ($7.78 per hour), David Hall ($8.30 per hour) and Caswell Patton ($8 per hour) as seasonal golf cart attendants at Battlefield Golf Course. The court also hired Tony Browning, William Carr, Andrew Crowder and Rodney Hester ($9.50 per hour) as seasonal grounds crew employees.
