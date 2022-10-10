Berea had a very good chance at landing a Kroger store in town, but local dry laws were the dealbreaker, according to city of Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel.
Residents have been expressing interest in having the popular retailer open a Berea location, and officials from the Berea City Council Economic Development Committee have spent years lobbying Kroger representatives. But when a decision was announced, Angel said the company couldn’t justify building a new store in Berea without alcohol sales.
“The way we are, being moist, they [Kroger] can’t sell alcohol, and it does matter to them,” Angel said, estimating that grocery chains are now drawing over 20 percent of their total revenue from alcohol sales. The city has also approached Publix, trying to persuade that company to open a Berea location. However, Angel was told Berea didn’t yet fit the profile of communities where other Publix stores are located.
The difficulty attracting a major grocery store to Berea is just one example of how dry laws are impacting the local economy, Angel said. If the city were to go wet, she believes more businesses, such as steakhouses and restaurants, would seek opportunities in Berea.
“People want nice restaurants here, but a major chain is not going to leave that on the table,” Angel said of alcohol profits, noting that major steakhouses usually include a designated bar area in their business model. “If we did have it [alcohol sales], it would help me to recruit bigger,” she added.
Restauranteur and Berea Tourism Commission member Richard Thomas agrees, noting restaurant chains see a place like Berea as a bigger risk because, without alcohol sales, the margin between success and failure is much smaller.
“Without it [alcohol] entrepreneurs are at a disadvantage,” Thomas said. “For a lot of them, it could be the difference between being successful and not successful. People think that restaurants are very profitable, but most restaurants operate on a very small profit, so, another one or two percent profit can make a big difference.”
Thomas said if he wants other upscale dining options besides Honeysuckle Dining and Bourbon House and Boone Tavern Inn, he has to leave town. Like other Berea restaurants located in historic districts, Honeysuckle and Boone Tavern can sell alcohol, according to state law. All other areas of town are dry.
“I live in Berea, and when I’m thinking of going to an upscale restaurant [other than Honeysuckle or the Tavern], where do I go? I get on the interstate and go to Richmond or Lexington. Those are dollars leaving our town,” Thomas said, noting that potential jobs are also lost if restaurants or retailers exclude Berea because of dry laws.
One Richmond restauranteur is working to change county law in a way that would effectively remove the barrier that prevents grocery stores and restaurants from locating in Berea. Last August, Apollo Pizza co-owner Wesley Browne notified county officials of plans to submit a petition for a referendum that would legalize alcohol sales throughout Madison County, including Berea.
So far, Browne has found support for his campaign, which he hopes will gain enough signatures to place a referendum on the ballot for the May 2023 primary.
“We just passed 1,700 signatures. We’ll know the number we need after the November election. I’m guessing about 6,000 to 9,000. I’m trying to get as big a head start as I can before that,” Browne said. “The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Most people are dismayed the county isn’t already wet.”
If the petition gains enough signatures to get on the ballot, and is approved by voters next May, Browne predicts it will make a difference for prospective entrepreneurs throughout Madison County while attracting more businesses, thus boosting the local economy.
“There is no comparison between doing business in a dry area versus a wet area,” Browne said. “The [difference between] business volume is night and day. Businesses that wouldn’t consider locating in moist Berea or the dry county will put it on the table once those places are wet.”
Angel meanwhile, suggests a successful referendum could be an important piece of Berea’s overall efforts to attract new businesses and create jobs. “I think that would be very good. It would open new opportunities for our local economy,” Angel said.
Browne encourages voters to visit alcoholvote.com to sign the online petition.
