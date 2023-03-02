The Madison County Fiscal Court and the City of Richmond have agreed to fund a 95-bed rehabilitation facility for men in Richmond.
“This is something near and dear to my heart. The biggest scourge on our community is the drug epidemic. When we look at this, we are investing in people’s lives,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor during the court’s Feb. 28 meeting at Richmond City Hall. “We have got to combat this drug epidemic. This fiscal court, whether it is these members or previous members, we have been combating the problem since I have been here for eight years, almost nine, because of the impact it’s making on our budget because of the jail.”
To get the facility up and running, it is expected to cost $6 million to purchase property and renovate it for use as a rehabilitation facility. The city is applying for a $3 million federal grant from the Economic Development Association. The county will contribute
$1.5 million to match the $1.5 million the city would contribute. The money from the city and county would come from the Opioid Settlement Fund, which is not a part of either the city or county’s general funds.
Blue Grass Area Development District (BGADD) is expected to contribute $150,000 toward the cost of the project.
The city of Berea could later join the interlocal agreement and the cost to cities and county would be based on a percentage of population payment.
Last February State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the finalization of a
$26 billion national Opioid Settlement Fund with Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen- three major pharmaceutical distributors in the U.S.- and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids. The agreement stems from the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic.
Of that $26 billion, Kentucky is scheduled to receive $478.1 million to be paid out in installments through 2038. The state will keep 50 percent of the total amount, with the remaining 50 percent will be divided between state and local governments.
The city of Richmond began working alongside the BGADD District and the Fletcher Group in 2022 on the grant application, as well as began the search for property to construct the facility.
New Vista would manage and fund all the operating costs of the facility once it is opened. Minerich said after receiving the grant and remodeling the facility, the first phase of the project would be the opening of 40 recovery beds. Phase two would open 55 longer-term beds.
In other business:
– Awarded a bid to Vanhoose Precast for $283,981.99 for materials required to replace Bill Eads Bridge (C.R. 1312). Construction is expected to begin in May and will last three-to-four weeks. The new concrete bridge will have a 30-to-40 ton weight limit.
Entered into a housing agreement with the Casey County Detention Center to house Madison County adult prisoners at a rate of $35.34 per prisoner per day. The cost is a state recognized rate.
Appointed Virgal Gardner to the Madison County Library Board.
