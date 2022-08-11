By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Madison County residents will notice lower Ad Valorem tax rates when bills are mailed out later this year. The Fiscal Court approved the lower rates during its Aug. 9 meeting at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond.
The compensating rate formula for real property was set at 7.3 cents per 100, tangible personal property and inventory was set at 11 cents per 100. Motor vehicle and watercraft rates were set at 10 cents per 100 for 2023.
Last year’s rate for the compensating rate formula for real property was 7.6 cents per 100.
Magistrate John Tudor congratulated the court on lowering the rates, noting the rates had decreased 1% since County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor took office eight years ago. In that time span, the rates have dropped about $10 per $100,000 in property value.
“It helps the citizens by lowering their property taxes,” Tudor said. “Even though in some cases the value of their homes may have gone up and their taxes might be more, but it’s not because the fiscal court percentage has gone up. It has actually gone down.”
Taylor explained the compensating rate is based on compensating the governing body for the total amount of money received the prior year. “If our values go up, our rates go down,” he said. “Those that had their properties reassessed might go up and those that did not might be getting a deduction. It’s the PVA’s job to assess properties on a yearly basis.”
The county has an estimated 36,000 parcels of land combined with Richmond and Berea which must be evaluated by the Property Valuation Administrator, Taylor said. He added Billy Ackerman, PVA, assesses about 8,000 properties per year.
In response to the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the court approved the donation of four surplus cruisers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to police departments in need. One cruiser is going to Perry County and one to Breathitt County. The county has two more cars available for counties requesting assistance.
Tudor said he was thankful that Madison County was able to help. “Anytime we can help our neighbors I’m pretty much in favor of it.”
The four cars were already listed as surplus vehicles and were scheduled to be listed on Gov Deals. Taylor said the cars were inspected and are ready to hit the road. He added the only issue with the surplus vehicles were batteries needed to be replaced. He added a local parts supplier stepped up and donated the needed new batteries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.