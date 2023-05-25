Madison County is slated to receive $47,137 in funding from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund (KADF). According to Representative Deanna Frazier Gordon, the announcement was shared with legislators at the monthly meeting of the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee. The legislative committee reviews funding awarded by the KADF.
The funds were specifically appropriated as part of the Shared-Use Equipment Program, fulfilling two separate requests by Madison County Farm Bureau. The program is designed to assist community organizations in purchasing farm equipment, which then allows local producers to utilize the equipment on a leased basis.
“I am happy to announce that, in an effort to provide a cost-effective solution for our farmers, Madison County will receive $47,137 in agriculture development funds. The Shared-Use Equipment Program is a great way to improve the mechanisms in which local producers can continue to provide important resources for our community. This investment will be a great asset to our local operations, and with our continued teamwork with the Agricultural Development Board and the Department of Agriculture, we will further our funding opportunities through the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. I look forward to seeing how this will benefit our communities and the surrounding areas.” Representative Frazier Gordon said.
The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund was established as a result of an accord that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states. Kentucky’s portion of the payout has surpassed $2.2 billion in what remains the largest civil settlement in U.S. history. The legislature has since utilized these funds for exploring new opportunities to benefit Kentucky farms now and in the future.
In addition to monitoring awards from the tobacco settlement, lawmakers also review the long-term trajectory of both county and state-wide agricultural development plans. As a result, the Committee is tasked with devising investment strategies to revitalize and diversify tobacco farms, promoting research in alternative crop production methods, and most importantly, directly assisting local farming activities. Alongside agricultural initiatives, a large portion of the settlement money has been invested in early childhood development programs and public health programs.
To learn more about the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee, please visit the Statutory Committee section of legislature.ky.gov.
