By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Details of how and when liquor licenses can and will be issued in Madison County gained first reading approval at the June 27 Madison County Fiscal Court meeting at the Richmond City Hall.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said the county can begin accepting applications for liquor licenses July 18. Kentucky statute allows for applications to be received 60 days after the results of the local option election were certified. Citizens voted May 16 to expand alcohol sales across the county.
“We are trying to stay ahead of that date (July 18) because we have many citizens that are going to be wanting some type of license,” Taylor said.
The application start date comes after the court gives second reading approval at its July 11 meeting.
In order to sell alcoholic beverages in Madison County, businesses must have an Alcoholic Beverage Control license through two governing agencies- the state of Kentucky and Madison County.
The county has made the process of applying for a license easy by adding the application inside the same portal as business owners currently use to apply for a business license.
“This can be a one-stop shop, making it extremely business friendly,” said Jill Williams, Madison County Deputy Judge Executive. “They can go online and apply for their licenses, upload their state license application and all of the paperwork that is required.”
Williams said new business and liquor licenses can be applied for at the same time.
According to Kentucky state law, the county will be restricted to a certain amount of licenses based on population. Steve Amato of Lexington-based McBrayer Firm said there are no longer any licenses set aside for any municipality. “There’s a total pool available of 41 licenses- 16 have already been issued,” he said. “So, there will be 25 available package licenses once this goes into effect.”
Amato said five guiding principles went into the creation of the alcohol license ordinance. Of those he cited consistency with state law, consistency to a degree with the alcohol ordinances with the city of Richmond to ensure there was no inconsistency in the hours of sale and enforcement issues, as well as basically allow the county to administer and enforce these laws at the criminal level and district court and through the civil administrative proceedings that will be led by the county administrator.
The Kentucky liquor license process typically takes between 30-and-120 days, but if there are issues that come up throughout the process, it can go up to 175 days or longer.
The court also approved on second reading the county budget for fiscal year 2023-2024. The budget totaled a little over $90 million, in line with last year’s budget. The county general fund totals $37.5 million, road fund $4 million, jail fund $5.3 million, clerk fund $160,000, opioid settlement $1 million, American Rescue and Recovery Act $8.5 million, 911 $2.5 million CSEEP $27 million, federal grants $750,000, and health insurance $2.4 million.
Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle told the court his office collected
$59,363.47 in local tax settlements for 2022.
