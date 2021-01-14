The Madison County Fiscal Court approved the budget for the county sheriff’s department on Tuesday, unanimously approving a $4.3 million spending plan for 2021. Sheriff Mike Coyle presented the budget during the virtual meeting, updating county magistrates on the services provided for the year.
Overall, the department responded to approximately 31,000 service calls in 2020, and the provision of some services was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of court papers served went down from 3,728 to 2,386 because court was out of session for an extended period of time. Evictions were down as well, from 784 in 2019 to 439 in 2020, Coyle said.
The number of emergency protection orders was also down, going from 126 in 2019 to 83 in 2020. Coyle reported that DUI arrests remained about the same, with 67 in 2020 compared to 68 in 2019.
Regarding the effort to reduce drug trafficking in Madison County, Coyle noted that drug overdoses went up slightly in 2020, rising to 59 compared to 52 the previous year.
The department opened 212 drug cases last year, resulting in 365 drug arrests, Coyle said. Meanwhile, the five canine units used by county law enforcement officials were deployed 73 times last year.
Coyle’s 2021 budget proposal came after a year of steep budget and personnel cuts that were made more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine officers had to be isolated for possible COVID-19 exposure after coming in to contact with infected citizens, and 12 MCSO employees tested positive for COVID during the months of November and December. Nonetheless, Coyle noted his department managed to assist other departments during 2020.
In other business, the court unanimously approved the second reading of a zone change at 2761 and 2725 Lexington Road from U7 agricultural to U3 commercial. A hearing by the Madison County Planning Commission ruled the present zoning designation is inappropriate for the area, which has experienced an increase in commercial development on surrounding parcels.
Concerning Madison County roads, the court approved a budget amendment to accept $223,019 in discretionary funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The money will go to pay for asphalt for slide repairs on Stoney Run Road and Carver’s Ferry Road.
Meanwhile, Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger announced his offices, including the Berea annex, will be opening for foot traffic on January 19, the day after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day . Barger cautioned citizens not to come into the office if they feel sick, noting that an outbreak of COVID-19 could set his office’s work schedule back for weeks if county employees had to be quarantined. Earlier in the meeting, the court unanimously approved a budget proposal submitted by Barger, who noted that the county is fortunate in that property transfer and vehicle transfer numbers and revenues continue to go up.
The Fiscal Court also passed a proclamation honoring the members of the Madison County School Board in line with school board recognition month in January. Officials thanked school board members for the job they have done during an especially difficult year.
Concerning the future of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport, the court unanimously approved a resolution of support for state legislation that would allow Eastern Kentucky University to add representatives to the Madison County Airport Board. The measure is up for consideration in the Kentucky House of Representatives. The resolution contains the same language as one that was recently passed by the City of Berea, and which is expected to be passed by the City of Richmond.
Two contracts were approved for the CSSEP program. Hepburn Consultants Inc. was granted a maintenance contract for multiple CSSEP generators, and Bullpen, Inc. was granted a contract extension for $45,000.
In other business, Johnny D. Webb was reappointed to the Northern Madison County Sanitation District Board.
Tuesday’s meeting closed the same way it began, with a tribute to the late Larry Combs, who served as First District magistrate for 38 years. The meeting began with a moment of silence in tribute to Combs by Roger Barger, who also offered up a prayer for Combs’ family. As the meeting wound down, Magistrate John Tudor and Barger paid tribute to their late colleague by using the phrase Combs often uttered to close a meeting: “I’m just glad to be here.”
The next meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will be on January 19.
